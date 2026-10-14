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GHOST SOLDIER Trailer Released for Jim Caviezel Action-Thriller

Directed by William Eubank, the film also features Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, and Shea Whigham in supporting roles.

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GHOST SOLDIER Trailer Released for Jim Caviezel Action-Thriller

A new trailer has been released for the action-thriller GHOST SOLDIER, starring Jim Caviezel. The film is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 11, 2026.

The film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for strong violence, some bloody images, and language.

Synopsis

In the action-thriller Ghost Soldier, Jim Caviezel stars as Henry 'Fitz' Fitzgerald, a solitary man with a mysterious past, living a quiet life off the grid in his hometown. But when a powerful foreign corporation descends on his community determined to seize his and his neighbors' land for a massive payday, Fitz takes action — he's actually a former Special Forces soldier and advanced weapons developer. Armed with weapons no one has ever seen, a lifetime of lethal military training, and an unwavering code of justice, Fitz becomes the one thing his enemies never anticipated: a one-man war they can't win.

Credits

Directed by: William Eubank

Written by: Chris Papasadero

Produced by: David Zelon, p.g.a.; William Sherak, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Jim Caviezel, Joseph Micucci, Paul Neinstein, James Vanderbilt

Cast

Jim Caviezel

Olivia Thirlby

Beau Knapp

Garret Dillahunt

with Shea Whigham

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