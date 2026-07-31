SUGAR Season Two to Close Out with Finale on Apple TV

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Apple TV is set to close out the second season of SUGAR with a finale episode arriving on Friday, August 7, capping an eight-episode run that has aired weekly since its return in June. The series, a neo-noir detective story starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell, follows Los Angeles private detective John Sugar as he investigates the disappearance of a boxer's older brother, an inquiry that expands into a wider conspiracy. The finale, titled Like Sugar, finds Sugar attending an event described in the release as one that shakes him to his core.

The eight-episode series returned for its second season on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 7.

Episode 208 - 'Like Sugar'

Season finale. Sugar attends an event that shakes him to his core.

About 'Sugar'

'Sugar' is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Season two ushers in the return of Los Angeles's iconic private detective and film connoisseur John Sugar, played by Colin Farrell, who stayed on earth in hopes to find his sister as he takes on a new missing persons case - searching for the older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer. As the investigation expands into a sinister, city-wide conspiracy, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question –– how far will he go to do what's right?

In addition to Farrell, the second season of 'Sugar' introduces a brand new cast that includes Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, along with special guest star Shea Whigham.

Season two of 'Sugar' is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. 'Sugar' is created by Mark Protosevich.

The complete first season of 'Sugar' is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Season two of SUGAR introduces new cast members Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly and Sasha Calle, along with special guest star Shea Whigham. Sam Catlin serves as showrunner and executive producer through his Short Drive Entertainment banner, alongside executive producers Audrey Chon, Simon Kinberg, Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. The series was created by Mark Protosevich, and its first season is available to stream in full on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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