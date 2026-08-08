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Apple TV posted the Season 2 finale scene from SUGAR, showing Colin Farrell's John Sugar finally coming face to face with his missing sister, Djen, after a search that has driven the season's central mystery. According to the streamer, the reunion does not unfold the way Sugar imagined.

Farrell stars as John Sugar, a private investigator whose work as a Los Angeles detective is complicated by a secret he cannot afford to expose. Season 2 finds him taking on a missing person's case tied to a boxer in Koreatown, a search that pulls him deeper into the underbelly of the city and, ultimately, toward Djen. The series is described by Apple TV as a contemporary take on the detective story, with deep reverence for the city of Los Angeles.

The scene, titled The Demonstration, arrives at the close of a season that has expanded on the mysteries introduced in Season 1, when Sugar investigated the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. The ensemble surrounding Farrell includes Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle and Shea Whigham.

SUGAR is available to stream on Apple TV, joining other detective and mystery dramas on the platform such as Slow Horses and Dark Matter. The finale scene gives viewers a look at how Sugar's search for Djen unfolds, closing out the season's central emotional thread.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles SUGAR Season 2 Finale Scene Shows Colin Farrell Finally Reunite With Sister Djen

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