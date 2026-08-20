GHOST SOLDIER Trailer to Debut Ahead of Jim Caviezel Action Thriller
William Eubank directs the film, which also stars Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, Garret Dillahunt and Shea Whigham.
The trailer for the action-thriller GHOST SOLDIER is set to debut ahead of the film's release. The film stars Jim Caviezel and is directed by William Eubank.
GHOST SOLDIER is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 6, 2026. The film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for strong violence, some bloody images, and language.
In the action-thriller GHOST SOLDIER, Jim Caviezel stars as Henry 'Fitz' Fitzgerald, a solitary man with a mysterious past, living a quiet life off the grid in his hometown. But when a powerful foreign corporation descends on his community determined to seize his and his neighbors' land for a massive payday, Fitz takes action — he's actually a former Special Forces soldier and advanced weapons developer. Armed with weapons no one has ever seen, a lifetime of lethal military training, and an unwavering code of justice, Fitz becomes the one thing his enemies never anticipated: a one-man war they can't win.
Creative Team
Directed by: William Eubank
Written by: Chris Papasadero
Produced by: David Zelon, p.g.a. and William Sherak, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Jim Caviezel, Joseph Micucci, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt
Cast
with Shea Whigham
**Credits not final**