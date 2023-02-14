Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th Anniversary

The show will commemorate its upcoming historic 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The cast of ABC's Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama "General Hospital" came together to commemorate its upcoming historic 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023, with a new class photo.

The show will kick off its anniversary programming on Wednesday, March 29, with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played "GH" head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series starting in 2006.

Then, the beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3, a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. This marks the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020. The festivities will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.

"General Hospital" stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Charles Shaughnessy, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison and Evan Hofer.



