GARTH BROOKS: THE ROAD I'M ON Brings in 1.2 Million Viewers

The premiere of A&E Network's "Biography - Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (Part 1)" hit a high note on Monday night, delivering 1.2 million Total Viewers according to Nielsen Media Research, the largest audience for a "Biography" installment in 15 years (since "Biography: Jeopardy!" in December 2004). Additionally, it outperformed all of A&E's "Biography" specials from this year in the key Adult 25-54 demo (434,000) and was the most-watched A&E special in 18 months. The definitive four-hour documentary special event continues tonight at 9pm ET/PT on A&E Network.

"Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" chronicles Garth's life and career from his early days playing gigs at college bars in Oklahoma and his first unsuccessful trip to Nashville to his record-breaking world tours and balancing family life with global fame. The special highlights the deeply personal journey and profound legacy of a genre-defining musical figure for the first time. In addition to exclusive interviews with Garth telling his LIFE STORY for the first time, the documentary features never-before-seen interviews with Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, George Strait, James Taylor, friend and original bandmate Ty England, songwriter Tony Arata as well as many others from Brooks' personal and musical family. The documentary also showcases unprecedented access to the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year's current record-setting stadium tour and delves into the stories behind his seven RIAA Diamond Award-winning albums.

"Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" is produced by Endeavor Content's Non-Scripted Division and Film 45 for A&E Network. The documentary is executive produced by Michael Antinoro, Matthew Goldberg and Will Staeger, with Al Syzmanski directing and Missy Walker serving as producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

The celebrated "Biography" brand continues to highlight newsworthy personalities and events with compelling and surprising points-of-view, and remains the defining source for true stories from some of the most accomplished non-fiction storytellers of our time. Biography.com is the home to hundreds of profiles of notable cultural figures and influencers.





