

Frolic Grindhouse Halloween Spooktacular launches classic horror triple feature DVDs.

Ghouls! Ghosts! Girls! Spooktober is here, and what better way to celebrate the 31 days of horror than with the newly released triple feature DVDs from Frolic Pictures? 20 new triples should get you through! This very special batch pays tribute to the must-see horror films from the golden age of silent screamers and depression-era staples, packing a potent punch of non-stop scary cinema.

Award-winning horror director Jared Masters (Slink, Ballet of Blood) has whipped up a wicked brew of marvelous movie madness for the new Frolic Grindhouse DVD Spooktacular. Celebrating the greatest monsters, villains, vampires and SCREAM QUEENS of all time; Bela Lugosi, Max Schreck, Lon Chaney, Jr., Boris Karloff, someone named Tod Slaughter and Soledad Miranda (whose beautiful life was cut short too soon).

These new triples grind out over 4 hours, continuously, for the perfect Halloween horror show! They've got what you need, to put you in that morbid mood. Eerie 20's silent films, 30's spook standards, 40's freak fests, 50's frights, and some sinister sexploitation cinema of the 1960's.

Discover a vast array of other fantastic Frolic doubles and triples online, wherever DVDs are sold (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Best Buy, you name it). Hand-selected by the man whose business is B-movies, The Sultan of Sensationalism himself, for a solid and sordid combination of old school horror and juicy exploitation fare.

Each DVD is a one-of-a-kind experience, like going to the drive-in back in the day, except in the comfort of your own home. Every carefully curated program is 3-4 hours of shocking, bizarre, and tantalizing entertainment from a bygone era. Packed with cinematic surprises, such as pre-show shorts, trailers, and intermission cartoons.



Digitally revived from the best source elements found. Be thrilled and pleasantly surprised with what the Maestro unspools. Screen at Halloween parties, make a triple feature night with friends, or simply enjoy them alone, as you turn on, tune in and drop out of your semi-important responsibilities.

Just Pop the DVD in and let it play, thanks to Frolic's clever auto-starting videodiscs. It's like there's a projectionist grinding out rare prints at your leisure. Whether you've been to a grindhouse theater, or discovering the sensation for the first time, these limited edition Frolic Grindhouse DVDs make the perfect show for the avid horror, cult, erotica and exploitation cinema fan.



Frolic's got Halloween covered. These DVDs provide a great way to experience the sickest season of all. So order them now and discover lost gems, among the muck, in the B-side of cinema!

Invisible Ghost / VoodooMan / The Phantom Creeps

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari/ The Golem

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde /Nosferatu

Face of the ScreamingWerewolf / The Wasp Woman / The Bat

The Sadist / Daughter ofHorror / The Yesterday Machine

King of the Zombies /Revolt of the Zombies / Teenage Zombies

Atomic Rulers of the World/ Crash of the Moons / Planet Outlaws

The Phantom Planet / Killersfrom Space / Night of the Blood Beast

Blood Thirst / The Devil'sHand / The Ghosts of Hanley House

One Body Too Many / TheGhost Walks / Torture Ship

Teenagers from Outer Space/ Teenagers Battle The Thing / The Killer Shrews

This Is Not a Test / SnowCreature / The Screaming Skull

The Monster Maker, The Ape,The Evil Mind

The Brain That Wouldn't Die/ Evil Brain from Outer Space /The Mad Monster

Curse of the Aztec Mummy /Sound of Horror / The Atomic Man

Alice in Wonderland /20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

The Corpse Vanishes / TheDeath Kiss / Phantom Ship

The Incredible PetrifiedWorld / Phantom From Space / Fog Island

His Majesty TheScarecrow of Oz / The Lost World / Wolf Blood

Sweeney Todd / The BlackRaven / The Ghoul

Discover more at frolicpictures.com

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You