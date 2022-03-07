French Riviera Film Festival Launches 'I Stand With Ukraine' PSA Campaign

French Riviera Film Festival has launched a PSA Campaign in support of the people of Ukraine. The first spot features a poignant message from festival partner, award-winning actor Eric Roberts, with music by Keaton Simons. Additional spots featuring festival partners will be released throughout the week.

"We're so grateful to our festival partners for joining us to support Ukraine," comments FRFF co-founder Nicole Muj. "We're incredibly thankful to Eric and Eliza Roberts, who immediately responded to our request to participate. We must do everything we can to help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."

FRFF's Advisory Board includes Michael Benoraya, founder, International Film Trust; Bruno Chatelin, COO, filmfestivals.com (also on festival jury), Emmy Award-winning actor Vincent De Paul; Larry Namer, president/CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Ana B. Remos, vice president, editorial director & founder, azureazure.com (also on festival jury), Dr. Laura Wilhelm, founder/principal, LauraWil Intercultural (also on festival jury), and Daphna Edwards Ziman, president, Cinémoi USA. Jury members include Rehna Azim, awards editor, Movie Marker; Lena Basse, journalist, Hollywood Foreign Press Association; Claude Brickell, filmmaker, screenwriter and educator; Anna Marie de la Fuente; renowned actress Wendy Morgan, James Prestige, publisher, Close-Up Culture; Eileen Tasca, managing director, Alien Films & Task Films; and Sue Vicory, founder, Heartland Films and womendocumentaryfilmmakers.com.

First launched in 2019 during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the two-day, by invitation only event that includes screenings, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

#standwithukraine #stopputin

Photo: Eric Minh Swenson