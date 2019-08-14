French Institute Alliance Francaise Presents MAGNETIC GAZE: ISABELLE ADJANI ON SCREEN

This fall the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) celebrates the work and career of the great French actress Isabelle Adjani with the CinéSalon series Magnetic Gaze: Isabelle Adjani on Screen. Running each Tuesday from September 10 to October 29, this series honors one of France's greatest actresses, lauded for the unparalleled intensity and sensuality she brought to roles that inspired multiple generations of directors. Adjani, who began her acting career on the stage at the Comédie-Française, will also be performing at FIAF in Opening Night(Sept 12-14), which will be presented as part of the Crossing the Line Festival.

Curated by Delphine Selles-Alvarez with the titles selected by Adjani, the series will screen 10 of her films by 10 different directors, showcasing her unparalleled commitment to her craft and incandescent presence on screen. It spans five decades, from her breakout performance as the title character in François Truffaut's The Story of Adele H. (1975), which won Adjani her first of two Academy Award nominations, to her most recent work in The World Is Yours(2018), Romain Gavras's madcap heist film that shows off her underrated comedic talents.

Additional films include her César-winning performances, often as women verging on madness, in Possession (Andrzej Zulawski, 1981), Camille Claudel (Bruno Nuytten, 1988), Queen Margot (Patrice Chéreau, 1994), and Skirt Day (Jean-Paul Lilienfeld, 2009). Director James Ivory will make a special appearance following the screening of his film Quartet (1981), which stars Adjani alongside Maggie Smith and Alan Bates.

The series also offers an opportunity to feature works that have been rarely screened in the US, including André Téchiné's Barocco (1976), a gritty film noir that pairs Adjani with Gérard Depardieu for the first time; Jean-Paul Rappeneau's screwball comedy All Fired Up (1982); and Benoît Jacquot's dark period piece Adolphe (2002).

"Isabelle Adjani is one of France's most beloved actresses, treasured by moviegoers as well as filmmakers and critics," says Selles-Alvarez. "Each one of these films taps into her immense talent to portray women of great sensibility-often larger than life in their own right, and often pushed to emotional and mental breakdown. The series also reflects some 'lighter' films that she worked on, such as Tout feu tout flamme and Le Monde est à toi, where we can discover Isabelle Adjani in a completely different light. She has real talent for comedy."

Tickets are $14 ($7 for students, free for members) and can be purchased online at fiaf.org or in person at the Florence Gould Hall box office, 55 East 59th Street. Each screening is preceded by an introduction and followed by a beer and wine reception.





