Freeform Wants You to KICK 2020 IN THE BALLOTS

Kal Penn approves.

Freeform wants viewers to "Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF'ing Vote." The non-partisan, multiplatform voting initiative launches today and encourages young adults to tackle the issues affecting their lives with the most powerful weapon they possess: their vote. The network will present a series of on-air, out of home, and social PSAs reminding fans to make their voices heard by mailing in their ballots or showing up to the polls this November. Additionally, this activation will encourage fans to share on social media what issues they want to kick in the ballots and tag a friend to continue inspiring each other, using the hashtags #Kick2020intheBallots and #FFingVote.

Check out the first "Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF'ing Vote." spot here.

In conjunction with the "Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF'ing Vote." campaign, FreeForm will premiere the election-themed series "Kal Penn Approves This Message." Hosted by Kal Penn, the show is a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters. Each episode will consist of comedic field pieces as well as a sit-down interview with Kal and a featured guest. With topics ranging from voting basics to voter empowerment, the economy to climate change, the series will break down key issues young voters are passionate about and arm them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.

The six-episode series is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 22 (National Voter Registration Day), and will conclude with a one-hour season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Each episode will be available the next day on Hulu. "Kal Penn Approves This Message" is created by Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino, who also serve as executive producers with Dan Spilo and Stuart Miller, as well as Michael Davies and Julia Cassidy for Embassy Row.

Freeform is also partnering with purpose-driven media company ATTN: to produce a non-partisan digital voting series outlining what our viewers need to know heading into this November's election. The series will cover everything from voter registration and the importance of local elections, to why FF'ing voting matters. Featuring network talent, the videos will run on-air in addition to being shared with 20MM+ followers across the various FreeForm and ATTN: social accounts. All videos will support Walt Disney Television's voting partner, I AM A VOTER.

