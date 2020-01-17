Freeform Orders Jessica Biel-Led LAST SUMMER to Series

Freeform has ordered the drama "Last Summer" to series, from Entertainment One (eOne) and executive producers Bert V. Royal ("Easy A," "Recovery Road"), with Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ("The Sinner," "Limetown"). The pilot is executive produced and directed by Max Winkler ("Jungleland," "Flower").

"Last Summer" is an unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers - '93, '94, '95 - in a small Texas town when a beautiful and popular teen, Kate, goes missing and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by '95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.

The series stars Chiara Aurelia ("Tell Me Your Secrets"), Mika Abdalla ("Project Mc2"), Michael Landes ("The Liberator"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), HARLEY QUINN Smith ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"), Allius Barnes ("Unbelievable"), Blake Lee ("Fam"), Nathaniel Ashton ("Mr. Mercedes") and Brooklyn Sudano ("Taken").

Photo Credit: Freeform/Nicole Carmon





Related Articles View More TV Stories