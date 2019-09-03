Freeform Cooks Up Thanksgiving Feature TURKEY DROP, Starring Olivia Holt, Set to Premiere During KICKOFF TO CHRISTMAS

Freeform announced today that it has picked up a new holiday movie, "Turkey Drop" from Muse Entertainment, set to premiere during Freeform's "Kick Off to Christmas" programming block in November. The network's first Thanksgiving feature will star Olivia Holt, best known for her role as Tandy Bowen on "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger." Olivia will play the lead role of Lucy Jacobs, a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. When Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she's about to get turkey dropped-dumped by her high school sweetheart-during their holiday visit. To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy gets out of her comfort zone, proving she's not the same play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. As she takes control of her own life and makes choices that put herself first, she learns to let go of what's been holding her back, helping achieve what she truly wants out of life.

"Turkey Drop" is executive produced by Muse Entertainment's Joel S. Rice ("Tut") and Lydia Storie ("LA Ink"), as well as Henry Huang (Heroes And Villains Entertainment). The film is written by Tiffany Paulsen ("Adventures In Babysitting") with Jerry Ciccoritti ("Schitt's Creek") set to direct and Jonas Prupas and Shane Boucher to produce.





