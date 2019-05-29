Fred Rogers Productions and Bezos Family Foundation Extend DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Partnership

The Bezos Family Foundation, home of the Vroom initiative that translates research on children's brain development into tips for parents, andFred Rogers Productions, the award-winning children's entertainment company behind the much-loved Emmy Award-winning PBS Kids series Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, are extending their partnership to support the hit series - and children and their families everywhere. Under the renewed agreement, Vroom will sponsor the fan-favorite series into 2020 with promotional spots continuing to air on PBS Kids broadcast and digital channels. The spots inspire parents and caregivers to turn everyday moments with their young children into brain-building opportunities with lasting positive impact.

"We are delighted to continue this important and successful collaboration with Vroom for the benefit of children and families nationwide," said Paul Siefken, President & CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. "Vroom's support is helping us to achieve our mission of serving our young audience with valuable opportunities to learn and grow, both on-screen and beyond."

Vroom has created a series of 15-second recognition videos in English and Spanish that bookend each episode of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. The videos feature Vroom tips and other content to help adults make everyday routines more meaningful and fun and help children develop a variety of important skills, including expressing themselves, making independent choices, and managing their feelings. In addition, clickable Vroom logos leading to the Vroom website appear on the series' websites, www.pbskids.org/daniel, andwww.pbs.org/parents/daniel, and on PBS Kids video players.

"Vroom and DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD are perfectly aligned in the goal of enhancing the lives of kids and families through tips and activities based on the latest scientific research," said Jackie Bezos, President of the Bezos Family Foundation. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions and provide families with easy-to-use brain building tips that show any moment is an opportunity to help build healthy brain development in children."

Vroom provides tools and resources to parents and caregivers via tips and activities that highlight the Science behind early brain development, so they can turn everyday activities, like bathtime and mealtime, into brain-building moments for their children. Age-based content is delivered through the Vroom mobile app, Vroom by Text, and through downloadable materials on Vroom.org.

The partnership between the Bezos Family Foundation and Fred Rogers Productions began in 2016.

Each episode of the Emmy-winning DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD showcases two engaging stories starring 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his best friends, who invite viewers to join them on fun adventures as they explore the colorful Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Using irresistible musical strategies reinforces the unique theme of every show, so preschoolers and parents can sing along and incorporate them into their daily lives. The popular animated series was created by co-executive producers Angela Santomero, Chief Creative Officer at 9 Story Media Group, and Kevin Morrison, COO of Fred Rogers Productions, along with Vince Commisso, President & CEO, 9 Story Media Group.



PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS Kids and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community. Provided by stations, the free PBS Kids 24/7 channel and live stream is available to more than 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen- and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS Kids offers mobile apps to help support young children's learning, including the PBS Kids Video app, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. PBS Kids also offers parent and teacher resources to support children's learning anytime and anywhere. For more information on PBS Kids content and initiatives supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS Kids on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Vroom, a global initiative of the Bezos Family Foundation, provides tools and resources that highlight the Science behind early brain development, empowering parents and caregivers to turn everyday activities like bath time and mealtime into brain building moments for their children. The Vroom mobile app, Vroom by Text, and companion materials deliver fun, interactive tips parents can use to support early brain building that are free of cost, simple enough to fit into their daily routines, and right at their fingertips. For more information, visit vroom.org or follow Vroom on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it not only created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program, but also extended Fred's values and approach to other efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly-rated, Emmy Award-winning children's series include Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, and Odd Squad, as well as Through the Woods. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You