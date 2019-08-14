Francis Ngannou Will Go From UFC Fighter to FAST & FURIOUS Star

Aug. 14, 2019  
Francis Ngannou Will Go From UFC Fighter to FAST & FURIOUS Star

Deadline reports that UFC fighter Francis "The Predator" Ngannou will join the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, due out May 22.

Ngannou was born in Cameroon and started his career in mixed martial arts. He made his UFC debut in 2015.

Details on the latest film are few and far between. Justin Lin is returning to direct, while Dan Casey penned the script. Familiar faces Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren will also star. Wrestler John Cena will also make his Fast & Furious debut in the upcoming action thriller.

Read the original story on Deadline.



