Fourth Season of HART TO HEART to Feature Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, & More

Peacock has announced a fourth season of Kevin Hart’s weekly celebrity talk show, HART TO HEART, premiering June 20.

This season, Hart gathers with a new batch of celebrity guests to dive into hour-long conversations about their life journeys, careers and never-before-heard memories. This season’s guests include industry powerhouses Ben Affleck, George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow and Niecy Nash.

The third season of HART TO HEART featured guests Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith. The first three seasons of HART TO HEART are currently available to stream in full on Peacock.

Hart’s fourth season of THE TALK show adds to his ever-growing slate of content on Peacock, including upcoming titles OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON, BACK THAT YEAR UP WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON and Hart’s highly anticipated scripted drama series, FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, premiering later this year.

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.

