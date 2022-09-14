Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fortune Feimster Returns for Her Second Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special GOOD FORTUNE

The comedian's new special will premiere October 25 on Netflix.

Sep. 14, 2022  

It's good to be Fortune Feimster. The comedian's new hour-long comedy special, Good Fortune, will premiere October 25 on Netflix.

Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune.

Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she's different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she's experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn't go as expected, and much more.

The special was directed by Manny Rodriguez and was executive produced by Fortune Feimster, Adam Ginivisian, and Judi Marmel.

