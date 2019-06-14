Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Partners with Grand Isle Resort & Spa for the 'Pigs of Paradise World Tour'

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) will travel to Grand Isle Resort & Spa on Great Exuma, Bahamas for an enjoyable weekend of film showings, taking place July 4 - 7 to celebrate the arts. The FLIFF Exuma Film Festival is Pigs of Paradise's third stop in the world tour, which began in Cannes in May and concludes with London in September.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet with Director Charlie Smith and view Earthbeat Films new feature film Pigs of Paradise, in the location where it was originally filmed, Exuma. The movie is based off the bestseller, Pigs of Paradise: The Story of the World-Famous Swimming Pigs, written by T. R. Todd.

"It's a great honor to be able to show the movie in the place that inspired the book's creation," said, T. R. Todd. "We are thrilled Grand Isle Resort has partnered with us as it will be perfect location to host Exuma's first film festival. The resort offers a beautiful setting that is fit for any movie star."

Daily events will take place Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

Thursday, July 4 Beach Club Bash at 23 North from 7 to 11 p.m. Will include a holiday themed dinner menu, live music and fireworks.

Friday, July 5 Swimming with the Pigs excursions (booked separately) Film showings from 8 to 10 p.m. at 23 North Beach Club

Saturday, July 6 FLIFF and Grand Isle Resort 23 North Beach Club Party from 12 to 5 p.m. Pigs of Paradise film showing and book signing at 23 North Beach Club from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 Additional film showings at 23 North Beach Club from 8 to 10 p.m.



Film lovers looking to travel to Exuma for the premiere can stay at Grand Isle Resort for $400 for a one-bedroom villa and $640 for a two-bedroom villa with the exclusive FLIFF package. In addition, the package includes complimentary daily breakfast, complimentary movie nights and a free Pigs of Paradise book.

Silver Airways is offering a special rate of $350 round trip from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Georgetown, Great Exuma for this event.

Those looking to book THE ROOM rates or a round trip on Silver Airways can contact Patricia Santos at patricia.santos@grandisleresort.com.

To learn more about Grand Isle Resort & Spa, please visit www.grandisleresort.com. Stay up-to-date with Grand Isle Resort & Spa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





