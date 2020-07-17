Food Network Weekly Schedule Highlights Include ALL-STAR THE BEST THING I EVER ATE and More

Food Network's weekly schedule is packed with all-new premieres every day of the week. The premiere of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, on Monday, July 20th at 9pm, has Food Network's biggest stars offering the ultimate guide for the best dishes they have ever had while also giving viewers an up close and personal look at recipes to make at home.

Fans can also catch new episodes of Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Restaurant Impossible: Revisited, Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? and Worst Cooks in America. In daytime, don't miss favorite on-air personalities with self- shot shows from home including new episodes of GIADA AT HOME 2.0, The Kitchen, The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME and Symon's Dinners Cooking Out. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes and conversation including Vivian Chan, Dan Langan, Catherine McCord and more.From binge-worthy marathons to delicious new premieres, Food Network has something for everyone.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, July 20th, at 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for three back-to-back summer themed episodes featuring recipes like Sunny Anderson's Easy T-Bone Steak N' Potato Salad, Geoffrey Zakarian's Iron Chef Burger, Jeff Mauro's Crispy Grilled Harissa Shrimp Greek Salad and more. Starting at 1pm, it is three hours of intense battles and mystery baskets in Chopped episodes,leading into a six-episode stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Then at 9pm, Food Network's biggest stars offer the ultimate guide for the best dishes they have ever had while also giving viewers an up close and personal look at recipes to make at home in All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate. From Rachael Ray's favorite pork sandwich in Philly to Valerie Bertinelli's cheesiest croque madame in LA, this is not one to miss. For the home chef, Bobby Flay shares his delicious lobster roll recipe, and Anne Burrell teaches a pulled pork sandwich. On the Food Network Kitchen app, fans can cook live with Vivian Chan at 6pm ET.

On Tuesday, July 21st, head DOWN SOUTH for four delicious episodes of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN with Kardea Brown starting at 8am, followed by three episodes of Food Paradise. Starting at 1pm, tensions run high in THE KITCHEN in a marathon of Chopped, leading into a new episode at 9pm, where cauliflower is the veggie of the moment and the undisputed star of this Chopped battle. In the first round, the chefs must use the ubiquitous carb substitute in their dishes along with a funky Mexican delicacy. Then, at 10pm don't miss Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? where Alex Guarnaschelli takes on Stakeout's toughest carts and fishes for answers on how to create a surf-and-turf dish without the surf. Then it's anything but breezy as she tries to make a summer dessert with only five ingredients. Join Dan Langan on the Food Network Kitchen app for a LIVE class at 4pm ET.

Start the morning in Molly Yeh's cozy kitchen on Wednesday, July 22nd at 8am with four episodes of Girl Meets Farm, and then head over to Ree Drummond's ranch for a six-episode block of The Pioneer Woman. Afterwards, let the games begin with Guy Fieri ina Guy's Grocery Games marathon from 1pm-4am including an all-new episode at 9pm where Guy Fieri's Summer Grillin' Games tournament continues, but this time with carnival-themed games and dishes. Guy gives the chefs a funnel cake-sized twist by putting them in pairs to make a fried sweet-and-savory duo and a cheesy carnival classic. Then at 10pm, don't miss Behind the Games: Guy's Grocery Games special episodes where Guy Fieri and his son Hunter take a trip down GGG memory lane and rewatch the third episode of the Superstars Tournament from their ranch in Northern California and share behind the scenes tidbits and commentary. On Food Network Kitchen app check out LIVE classes featuring salmon and shrimp dishes perfect for summertime.

On Thursday, July 23rd at 10am begin the day with three episodes of Chopped and at 1pm visit the country's most over-the-top restaurants in Best Places to Pig Out, leading into a marathon of epic showdowns in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. At 9pm, in a new episode of Restaurant Impossible: Revisited, Robert Irvine heads to Bellefonte, Penn., to check on Mamma Lucrezia's, where the owner and chef struggled to push family troubles aside and focus on her promising restaurant. Robert also rewatches an ambush episode at Ellendale's Restaurant in Nashville and reveals some behind-the-scenes moments that viewers never saw. With Food Network Kitchen app LIVE classes fans can check out fun recipes like how to make a Chicken-Potato Chip Club Sandwich, along with other delicious dishes.

On Friday, July 24th, travel the world with three episodes of FOOD PARADISE starting at 10am. Then, join Guy Fieri in an afternoon road trip to Flavortown with a marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES beginning at 1pm, including a new Celebrity Chef takeout episode at 9pm. Guy Fieri calls in the heavy hitters to combine great restaurant food with cooking at home. Five celebrity chefs send ingredients for their off-the-hook recipes then join Guy and his son, Hunter, via video chat to cook up ALL THAT flavor. On this menu, there's killer cavatelli from Alex Guarnaschelli, Brooke Williamson's seafood roll, shrimp and sticky rice from Beau MacMillan, G. Garvin's short rib ragu and Buddy Valastro's famous lobster tail pastries from the CAKE BOSS himself. At 8pmET, learn how to make Taco Salad Pizza LIVE with Catherine McCord on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Saturday, July 25th at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new self-shot, at-home edition of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, where Ree's husband, Ladd, is hauling hay with his crew and Ree is fixing a make-ahead dinner and treats with her kid film crew. She gets ahead with a big pot of hearty Chunky Chili, delicious Cheesy Cornbread Muffins with Honey Butter and a glorious layered Summer Garden Salad with an easy shortcut dressing. Then she makes Brown Butter Crispies to take out to the guys in the pastures. At 11am, THE KITCHEN answers all of your burning BBQ questions! Geoffrey Zakarian starts by sharing the best cut of steak for the grill with his Grilled Hanger Steaks with Roasted Garlic Romesco Sauce. Then, Katie and Sunny share two ways to amp up store-bought barbecue sauce. Jeff Mauro shares the secrets to making ribs on the grill and makes his Peach Peppadew Pork Pops. Grilling expert Susie Bulloch joins the hosts and shares her Smoked Whole Chicken with Honey BBQ Sauce. Plus, Alex Guarnaschelli makes a cool side, Chilled Green Bean Salad with Horseradish, and the hosts share trending hot dogs for summer! At 12pm, Giada De Laurentiis heads to Palm Springs, CA, with her daughter and boyfriend for a weekend of fun in the sun. Giada makes a poolside, al fresco feast with Picnic Pasta, make-your-own Flank Steak Hoagies and Almond Butter Brownies. At 1pm, the day continues with Guy Fieri in a marathon of Guy's Grocery Games, and then it's an all-night road trip with DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 6pm. Beat the heat with creamy no-cook tomato sauce on the Food Network Kitchen app LIVE at 8pmET.

On Sunday, July 26th, spend the morning with Ree Drummond in a four-episode stack of THE PIONEER WOMAN starting at 9am, featuring episodes like "Man Cave" and "Sunday Brunch". At 12:30pm, Michael Symon fires up the grill in a new self-shot episode of outdoor cooking series Symon's Dinners Cooking Out where his Greek heritage is on full display as he makes a grilled Lamb Burger with Tzatziki. His wife, Liz, concocts an Ouzo Spritz with pickled watermelon rind that pairs perfectly with Michael's burger and side of sweet-and-salty Watermelon and Feta Salad.Then close out the weekend with a marathon of Guy's Grocery Games starting at 2pm leading into a night of premieres starting with a new episode of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA at 9pm when there's a quick trip down memory lane waiting for the final four recruits before chefs Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli task them with cooking for their toughest critics! Celebrity recruits show off their own hilarious kitchen shortcomings, too. On the Food Network Kitchen app, learn how to make a Pina Colada.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms access warm-weather recipe ideas for BBQ, sides, desserts, drinks, cooking short-cuts, and more. Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts. On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access live classes along with grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home, plus check out Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks. Also check out new Food Network Kitchen app cooking series, #CraveWorthyEats and #WillWorkForFood.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

