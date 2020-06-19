Food Network Schedule Highlights for the Week of June 22

Food Network kicks off summer with a weekly programming schedule packed with new specials, episodes and season finales. Don't miss the premiere of Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make?, plus new episodes of fan-favorites including Beat Bobby Flay, Big Time Bake, Chopped, Duff Takes the Cake, Guy's Grocery Games, Restaurant: Impossible, Summer Rush, Triple D Nation, WORST COOKS IN AMERICA and more. In daytime, fans can look forward to more self- shot shows with talent at home including the season premiere of GIADA AT HOME 2.0 and new episodes of Delicious Miss Brown, The Kitchen: Family Style, and The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, plus get additional mealtime inspiration with new episodes of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro and Valerie's Home Cooking. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes and conversation including Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram, Scott Conant, Carla Hall, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila. From premieres and finales to binge-worthy marathons, Food Network is the ultimate source for summertime entertainment and recipe inspiration.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, June 22nd, at 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for three back-to-back episodes showcasing dishes that can pump up a summer party, along with recipes perfect for a picnic and more. At 1pm, get a sweet fix with three hours of Chopped Sweets, leading into a five-episode stack of Guy's Grocery Games. Then start a night of premieres at 9pm in BIG TIME BAKE when tension mounts as four bakers attempt to use savory foods in their cookies, cupcakes and showpiece cakes. After six hours of intense competition, Buddy Valastro, Lorraine Pascale and Nacho Aguirre decide which baker is the winner. Then beginning at 10pm in Duff Takes the Cake, Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders make show-stopping cakes for deserving people celebrating milestone events including a Star Wars-themed robotics competition, the Scots Festival, and Cirque du Soleil Volta's 1,000th show and more. On the Food Network Kitchen app, fans can cook live with Jet Tila at 4pm ET, and then join Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram in their live cooking series, alton & elizabeth cook some food, at 6pm ET.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, start the morning with the stars as they dish on their favorite bites on THE BEST THING I EVER ATE at 9:30am, followed by three episodes of Food Paradise. Starting at 1pm, feel the heat in THE KITCHEN with intense faceoffs and mystery ingredients in a marathon of Chopped, leading into a new episode at 9pm, where the contestants must hop to it and make rabbit terrine work with a less highfalutin, packaged product in their appetizers. Combining cake mix and ramen is part of the challenge in round two, and a weird ice cream and a curious condiment test the two finalists as they attempt to make desserts that the judges will love. Then, at 10pm don't miss Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? where Alex Guarnaschelli takes on the toughest carts of the season and cooks her own dishes using only what the competitors on the show had to work with. Plus, on the Food Network Kitchen app, check in for a live cooking class and conversation with Carla Hall at 4pm ET.

Join Ree Drummond in her ranch kitchen on Wednesday, June 24th for a full morning marathon of quick and easy comfort food recipes and conversation on THE PIONEER WOMAN from 9:30am-1pm, featuring dishes like Cinnamon Baked French Toast, Seafood Pasta in a Foil Package and Salted Caramel Frosted Brownies. Afterwards, join the fun with Guy Fieri in a Guy's Grocery Games marathon from 1pm-4am including an all-new episode at 9pm entitled "Sweet and Savory Teams," where Guy invites three sweet and savory duos to cook and bake for a shot at $20,000. On the Food Network Kitchen app, live cooking classes include Scott Conant at 4pm ET and Marc Murphy at 6pm ET.

On Thursday, June 25th begin the day with recommendations from the stars in THE BEST THING I EVER ATE at 9:30am, followed by three episodes of Chopped. At 1pm, HIT THE ROAD with Casey Webb on MAN V. FOOD as he searches for the ultimate eating challenges in California, Connecticut, Maine and more, leading into a marathon of epic showdowns in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE has a special episode at 9pm when Robert Irvine recounts his top 5 most memorable RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE relationships. Then at 10pm, the Foys and their restaurants are under pressure to bring in customers and their dollars before the summer is over. Not all of the Foys are on track to reach their profit goals to survive the rest of the year. Jesse decides to throw a day-long BBQ smokeout at Diamond Point Grille, and The Chateau on the Lake promotes a flaming new dish to attract reservations. Cate and Senior's middle son, Keith, makes a surprise visit to Bolton Landing, causing Jesse to question remaining in the restaurant business, and Cate and Senior reveal a shocking secret to their sons in the season finale of Summer Rush. Plus, at 6pm ET, Michael Symon fires up the grill for a live cooking class on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Friday, June 26th, hop in the car with Guy Fieri for an afternoon trip to Flavortown in a marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES from 1pm-4am, including a new TRIPLE D NATION episode at 9pm where Guy checks in on some favorite East Coast eats. His first stop is a neighborhood joint that's still dishin' out diner classics from a cramped kitchen. Then, a mother-son duo doubled their Boston footprint by serving staples from south of the border. In Baltimore, third time is the charm with this out-of-bounds pit beef stand.

On Saturday, June 27th at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new self-shot, at-home edition of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, where she shares her favorite easy-to-make recipes using pantry staples and commonly stocked ingredients. At 10:30am, join Susie Bulloch to learn her recipes and techniques in special Grill Power. Susie is not your typical BBQ Master, she's the mother of three and a top BBQ blogger living amidst the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Utah, and her goal is to make grilling easy and to help everyone make delicious BBQ in their own backyards so they can feed the people they love. Join Susie as she cooks up all of her daughter's favorite dishes for her birthday celebration, a tradition they call Steak & Cake! At 11am, The Kitchen: Family Style features summertime favorites but with a twist! Jeff Mauro is firing-up the grill for his Boneless Riburger, then Sunny Anderson shares her Easy Grilled Garden State Salad inspired by her favorite New Jersey produce. Geoffrey Zakarian makes his summertime seafood staples, Fish and Chips with Spicy Tartar Sauce. Alex Guarnaschelli and Katie Lee put two twists on watermelon, with Alex's Lime Cocktail with Watermelon Ice Cubes and Katie's LA Fruit Stand Fruit Salad. The hosts make cupcakes inspired by classic ice cream truck treats, with Jeff's Strawberry Shortcake Cupcake and Katie's Drumstick Cupcake. At 12pm, Giada De Laurentiis is back with a new self-shot GIADA AT HOME where Giada welcomes us into her home to share her favorite recipes for easy and casual summer entertaining, along with personal tips to make every meal at home buon appetito! In this episode there's nothing Giada and her daughter Jade love more than a day at home making pizza and pasta. Some people think that making pizza dough from scratch is intimidating and laborious. It's not. In fact, it's easy, delicious and a total blast. Giada and Jade walk viewers through the simple steps of making Chicago style deep dish pizza, along with a favorite summer pasta and a bright and delicious weekend dessert. At 12:30pm,in Ina Garten's kitchen it's all about oranges, the magic factor in some of Ina's favorite recipes. They unleash the flavor in amazing Roast Duck Breast with Dried Cherries & Port and make dainty Orange French Lace Cookies super special. Oranges add another dimension to Wild Rice Salad, a delicious Barefoot classic and it's the citrus in Fig & Goat Cheese Bruschettas that takes everything to the next level. The day is not over yet with a marathon of Guy's Grocery Games starting at 1pm, and then it's an all-night road trip with DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 6pm. Fans can also cook along with Jet Tila at 8pm ET on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Sunday, June 28th, spend the morning with Ree Drummond in a four-episode stack of THE PIONEER WOMAN starting at 9am, and then at 11am join Molly Yeh for a special episode of GIRL MEETS FARM where she shares her most beloved bun recipes. She makes fluffy Carrot Steamed Buns and ooey-gooey Apple Butter Rolls with Honey Marzipan Frosting. Plus, Molly's Spicy Cheddar Juicy Lucy, Bagel Dogs and Stuffed Challah Hedgehogs are guaranteed to turn heads and make mouths water! Then head over to Valerie Bertinelli's kitchen in a new episode of Valerie's Home Cooking at 11:30am, where Valerie is celebrating America's birthday with friends and a sparkling menu that's sure to pop! She makes Mini Pepper Poppers with Bacon, Chipotle Barbecue Ribs and Kale and Carrot Slaw. For dessert, Valerie preps Frozen Watermelon Mint Pops with Prosecco. At 12pm, Kardea Brown has been staying with her mom in Atlanta during these times, and like most of us, has been cooking and eating every meal at home. In this special self-shot episode of Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea will share their favorite BLD meals - breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The show will take place over the course of the day as Kardea and her mom cook together, eat together, share stories and have a whole lot of fun.A marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 2pm leads into a new episode of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA at 9pm where the recruits participate in the first annual Boot Camp Culinary Games and compete in culinary-related events, from whipping cream to stomping tomatoes. Then, Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Alex Guarnaschelli teach them how to roll sushi for the skill drill challenge and make traditional Japanese bento boxes for the main dish challenge. Then in a new episode of BEAT BOBBY FLAY at 10:30pm, things get lyrical in THE KITCHEN when Food Network's Damaris Phillips gets TV host Jaymee Sire to join her sing-along that doesn't end, much to Bobby Flay's annoyance. They get culinary assistance from French chef Remi Granger and Philadelphia native Elijah Milligan, who both hope to strike a victorious chord.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms access warm-weather recipe ideas for BBQ, sides, desserts, drinks, cooking short-cuts, and more. Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts. On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home, plus check out new series Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

