Food Network November 2026 Holiday Programming Lineup

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Food Network's holiday programming lineup kicks off this November with new premieres and the return of several fan-favorite series, including new seasons of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Holiday Baking Championship, and Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, along with new holiday episodes of Sweet Deceit.

On Monday, November 2nd at 8pm, Jesse Palmer invites 12 bakers to Santa's Village to prove they have the skills needed to support Santa himself in an all-new season of Holiday Baking Championship. The competition begins with a team-building phase where the bakers must work together to impress judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Molly Yeh.

Then, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking returns on Wednesday, November 4th at 8pm with an enchanting new tournament honoring the themes and characters of the beloved Harry Potter films in celebration of the first film's 25th anniversary. Teams of three cake artists, bakers, and pastry chefs are formed from returning competitors, with each team representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses. Hosts James and Oliver Phelps are joined by new Ministers of Baking, as cake royalty Duff Goldman and pastry chef extraordinaire Sarah Mountain judge the showpieces and determine which team will earn the trophy and win a trip to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter in Tokyo, Japan (also known as Harry Potter Studio Tour Tokyo).

Next, Guy Fieri combines everyone's favorite culinary competition with the most wonderful time of the year in the return of Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas on Sunday, November 8th at 8pm. Thirty-two jingle-bell-rock-star chefs are teaming up as duos to make both sweet and savory dishes in a one-of-a-kind culinary battle for a shot at the $100,000 prize and some seriously sweet cash for charity.

Then, on Tuesday, November 10th at 8pm, don't miss the epic season finale of Bobby's Triple Threat, where an OG Iron Chef comes ready to show Bobby Flay's Titans who's boss, followed at 9pm, by the season finale of Bobby Flay's The Line, where Bobby Flay's home team works against the clock in a Cantonese cook-off with Dale Talde's visiting line.

Sweet Deceit returns on Monday, November 16th at 9pm, as host Josh Peck guides teams of three competitors through cheer-filled episodes including locations such as a cozy cabin, a festive ice rink, Santa's workshop and more.

On Tuesday, November 17th at 8pm, Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson host the ultimate holiday party and culinary showdown with the return of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. This year, it's the girls versus the guys as Brooke joins forces with chefs Antonia Lofaso and Ayesha Nurdjaja, while Bobby teams up with chefs Michael Voltaggio and Michael Jenkins.

Also, catch new episodes of Best Bake Ever with Danielle Sepsy and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and don't miss the all-new series, Flavor Bomb with Ayesha Nurdjaja, premiering on Thursday, November 19th on Food Network's YouTube channel with Chef Ayesha sharing bold, vibrant Mediterranean flavors and professional kitchen techniques.

Food Network Premiere Episodes

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown – Premieres Tuesday, November 17th at 8pm – SEASON PREMIERE. This year it's Bobby vs. Brooke as culinary icons Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson host the ultimate holiday party with festive food, outrageous games, and fierce competition. It's the girls versus the guys as Brooke joins forces with chefs Antonia Lofaso and Ayesha Nurdjaja, while Bobby teams up with chefs Michael Voltaggio and Michael Jenkins. Each week, eager guests arrive ready to celebrate, but as the cocktails flow, holiday traditions are put to the test, team pride takes over, and the party quickly spirals into an all-out culinary showdown.

Premiering Tuesday, November 17th at 8pm – 'Holiday Throwdown: There's No Place Like Ham' Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson welcome guest chefs Damaris Phillips and Viet Pham to kick off the holiday chaos with a spirited game of Spin the Bottle. Plus, it's the girls versus the guys this season, as Brooke's team includes chefs Antonia Lofaso and Ayesha Nurdjaja, while Bobby has chefs Michael Voltaggio and Michael Jenkins in his corner. Things get even smokier as the kitchen heats up for a festive, flavor-packed holiday ham showdown.

Premiering Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm – 'Holiday Throwdown: Swim with the Fishes' Guest chefs Tiffani Faison and Gabe Bertaccini dive headfirst into Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson's holiday madness with a chaotic game of 'Find the Pickle.' Then, the teams face off in a high-stakes Feast of the Seven Fishes cook-off. Fans can follow all the action on social using #BeatBobbyFlay.

Best Bake Ever with Danielle Sepsy - Premiering Saturday, November 7th at 12pm – 'Best Sellers' Danielle Sepsy welcomes viewers into her home kitchen to share two of the most beloved items from her bakery, The Hungry Gnome. First, she makes Cherry Vanilla Bean Scones, then bakes tender Blueberry Crumb Muffins topped with a buttery streusel. To complete the spread, Danielle whips up a bright and flavorful Whipped Vanilla-Orange Honey Butter that's perfect for slathering on warm baked goods. Along the way, she shares the baking techniques, flavor inspiration, and personal touches that have made these customer favorites standout staples at her bakery.

Premiering Saturday, November 14th at 12pm – 'Long Island Favorites' Danielle Sepsy celebrates two beloved Long Island classics with the family members who helped inspire her love of baking and cooking. First, she teams up with her mom to make a Pepperoni Stromboli, sharing the techniques for creating flavorful fillings, perfectly baked dough, and a golden, crisp crust. Then, Danielle welcomes her grandma into the kitchen to make a Mile High Classic Top-Heavy Deli Crumb Cake, revealing the secrets behind its tender cake base and signature thick layer of buttery crumbs. Along the way, Danielle shares family stories, cherished traditions, and the baking techniques that have been passed down through generations, proving that the best recipes are the ones made together.

Premiering Saturday, November 21st at 12pm – 'From Produce to Pastry' Danielle Sepsy transforms everyday fruits and vegetables into comforting, bakery-style treats. First, she creates her Best Carrot Cake, layering moist cake with tangy cream cheese frosting while focusing on the techniques that create a tender crumb and rich flavor in every bite. Then, ripe bananas become soft, sweet Sugar Cookie Banana Bread with sugar cookie-inspired flavor. Using simple ingredients and approachable methods, Danielle proves that the produce aisle is full of possibilities far beyond the savory and just as delicious in dessert form.

Premiering Saturday, November 28th at 12pm - 'Bake and Take' Danielle Sepsy shares three crowd-pleasing bakes that are perfect for sharing and giving away in gift baskets. First, she breaks down the key techniques that create Thin and Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies versus Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies. Then, Danielle makes her rich, fudgy Unboxed Brownies, revealing the simple methods that deliver bakery-quality results without a mix. She then uses that same brownie base to create indulgent sleepover brownies topped with creamy peanut butter frosting and candy decorations. Along the way, Danielle shares professional tips, ingredient insights, and baking techniques that help turn classic favorites into unforgettable treats. Fans can follow along on social using #BestBakeEver.

Bobby Flay's The Line - Premiering Tuesday, November 3rd at 9pm – 'Einat Admony: Balaboosta' Longtime competitor Einat Admony is spicing up the kitchen in a Middle Eastern matchup with Bobby Flay's home team.

Premiering Tuesday, November 10th at 9pm – 'Dale Talde: Goosefeather' - SEASON FINALE. Bobby Flay's home team works against the clock in a Cantonese cook-off with Dale Talde's visiting line. Go behind the scenes of The Line with Bobby's home team, learn what restaurant slang really means, and tour the kitchen with Antonia. Plus, hear from all the visiting teams before they compete. Fans can follow all the action on social using #TheLine.

Bobby's Triple Threat - Premiering Tuesday, November 3rd at 8pm – 'Titans vs Katianna Hong' Bobby Flay's Titans have to fight hard to keep the $25,000 in house, as Korean American chef Katianna Hong works her culinary magic. Famed pasta maker and chef Evan Funke judges.

Premiering Tuesday, November 10th at 8pm – 'Titans vs An Iron Chef'- SEASON FINALE. An OG Iron Chef is ready to show Bobby Flay's Titans who's boss. It's not this contender's first time in the Triple Threat kitchen, but this time, he brought his knives. Bobby's good friend and industry veteran Stephen Kalt decides who will be victorious. Viewers can follow along using #BobbysTripleThreat and catch the Titans, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio sharing their kitchen expertise alongside key tips and recipes. Plus, check out FoodNetwork.com for Bobby's Triple Threat news and more information about the Titans.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Premiering Friday, November 6th at 9pm – 'Sandwiches, Seafood & Soba Noodles' This trip, Guy Fieri's diggin' into fresh fish, sammies, and more! In Seattle, a seafood spot is dishin' out a rockfish banh mi and delicious shrimp toast. And a Japanese joint is puttin' the spotlight on soba served with craveable kimchi and decadent duck. Plus, there's real-deal BBQ in Tampa, bringing big flavor to the-bomb brisket, mighty mac, and wicked ribs.

Premiering Friday, November 13th at 9pm - 'Northwest, Southeast' This trip, Guy Fieri's finding flavor from the Southeast to Northwest! First, a Seattle sandwich spot is servin' up funkalicous falafel and Calabrian chili chicken. In Myrtle Beach, S.C., a BBQ joint is puttin' out the-bomb burnt ends mac and a top-notch taco trifecta. Plus, a shop is scratch-making savory and sweet NY-style bagels, like legit chicken salad on everything and not-your-everyday French toast. Online, go behind-the-scenes with Guy, check out full recipes and scan the best diners, drive-ins and dives across the country. Hop along for the ride on Twitter with #DDD.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Premieres Wednesday, November 4th at 8pm – SEASON PREMIERE. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, an enchanting new tournament honors the themes and characters of the beloved movies. Teams of three cake artists, bakers, and pastry chefs are formed from returning competitors, with each team representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses. All the bakers have proven their talent, determination, and passion for Harry Potter, but none have lifted the Wizards of Baking Cup. Hosts James and Oliver Phelps are joined by new Ministers of Baking, as cake royalty Duff Goldman and pastry chef extraordinaire Sarah Mountain judge the showpieces and determine which team will earn the trophy and win a trip to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter in Tokyo, Japan (also known as Harry Potter Studio Tour Tokyo).

Premiering Wednesday, November 4th at 8pm – 'Memorable Firsts and Magic' James and Oliver Phelps challenge the teams to create cakes inspired by the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and their favorite spells. The showpieces are delivered to the Quidditch pitch and Ollivander's Wand Shop for judging by Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain.

Premiering Wednesday, November 11th at 8pm – 'The Chamber Challenge' In celebration of the Chamber of Secrets, hosts James and Oliver Phelps ask the baking teams to bring the Basilisk, Moaning Myrtle, a Howler, and Hermione as a cat to life using cake, sugar, and chocolate. Like the chamber itself, the cakes must reveal something from within. The showpieces are presented to judges Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain in the iconic Chamber of Secrets, and the results shake up the leaderboard in dramatic fashion.

Premiering Wednesday, November 18th at 8pm – 'Hagrid's Challenge' A beastly task lies ahead, as hosts James and Oliver Phelps ask the teams to recreate edible magical creatures, including a tasting element featuring ingredients that could be foraged in the Forbidden Forest. Ministers of Baking Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain travel to Hagrid's Hut to judge the showpieces, including a Mer Person, a Centaur, a Werewolf, and a Troll. In the end, the team with the lowest cumulative score leaves the competition.

Premiering Wednesday, November 25th at 8pm – 'The Dark Arts Challenge' Hosts James and Oliver Phelps challenge the teams to create showpieces inspired by legendary Professors of Defense Against the Dark Arts including Snape, Lockhart, Lupin, and Mad Eye Moody. Ministers of Baking Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain are joined by special guest judge Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto to grade the bakers' work in the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom.

Harry Potter fans can follow #WizardsOfBaking on social to join the conversation and catch even more magic beyond the episodes, with behind-the-scenes moments, fun games and challenges with hosts James and Oliver Phelps, judges Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain, and this season's talented baking teams. Plus, fans can watch the Phelps brothers taste their way through some of the incredible creations from each episode and share their own takes on the competition. On FoodNetwork.com, fans can get to know the competitors and special guests, plus see magical bakes and recipes inspired by Harry Potter, and they can also follow @foodnetwork for highlights and culinary delights from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter (also known as Harry Potter Studio Tour Tokyo).

Holiday Baking Championship – Premieres Monday, November 2nd at 8pm – SEASON PREMIERE. Welcome to Santa's Village, the bustling campus at the North Pole where holiday magic is serious business. Host Jesse Palmer invites 12 bakers to prove they have the creativity, skill, and teamwork needed to support the big boss himself. Throughout the season, every challenge is designed to help Santa and his operation succeed, from creating festive treats to solving delicious holiday dilemmas. The competition begins with a team-building phase inspired by Santa's belief that great things happen when people work together, and the bakers are divided into the Elf Squad and the Reindeer Crew. But once the teams dissolve, the competition becomes every baker for themselves! Judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Molly Yeh decide which talented baker will earn the title of Holiday Baking Champion and win $25,000!

Premiering Monday, November 2nd at 8pm – 'Welcome to Santa's Village' Host Jesse Palmer welcomes 12 talented bakers to Santa's Village, where Christmas preparations are in full swing, and assigns the competitors to two teams, The Reindeer Crew or The Elf Squad. In the first preheat challenge, the bakers create an 'employee profile' dessert that illustrates what they love most during the holidays. Then, Santa wants the bakers to help him design stained glass for his office expansion, so they must make holiday stained-glass cakes. Judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Molly Yeh decide the winner of a $1,000 Ghirardelli prize package, and one baker from the losing team is eliminated.

Premiering Monday, November 9th at 8pm – 'The Time of Your Life' It's staff appreciation week at Santa's Village, and to shine a spotlight on the hardworking heroes who keep Christmas running smoothly, host Jesse Palmer asks the baking teams to make peppermint holiday desserts to honor the unsung heroes of the Peppermint Dept. In the main heat, the bakers appreciate the seamstresses and tailors who keep Santa's fit fresh by making radical red velvet desserts. Judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Molly Yeh choose the winner of the $1,000 Ghirardelli prize package, and each member of the winning team earns 30 minutes of time that they can use throughout the rest of the season.

Premiering Monday, November 16th at 8pm – 'Snow Business' Snow globes are one of the most popular holiday gifts of all, and the elves at Santa's Village are terribly backed up. To help Santa boost output, host Jesse Palmer asks the 10 remaining bakers to create snow globe trifles and decorate the top with a personal holiday scene that depicts a holiday memory. Judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Molly Yeh pick the winner to receive a $1,000 Ghirardelli prize package, and the least successful baker is eliminated.

Premiering Monday, November 23rd at 8pm – 'Chocolate for the Win' Santa wants to level up chocolate chip cookies, so host Jesse Palmer asks the nine remaining bakers to create amazing chocolate chip cookie holiday desserts using Ghirardelli chocolate chips. The best dessert is selected by judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Molly Yeh to win a $1,000 prize package, along with Jesse's thanks for making him look good to the boss. The least successful baker is eliminated.

Premiering Monday, November 30th at 8pm – 'Elf Improvement' There's a vending machine in the elf break room that needs something jollier than 'healthy snacks,' so host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to fill the vending machine with exciting holiday snacks fit for hungry working elves. Then, in the main heat, a senior elf is retiring, and the bakers must create a farewell dessert that honors the elf's specific position in Santa's workshop, such as gift wrapper or reindeer stable hand. Each baker receives a different retiring elf's resume to interpret in dessert form. Guest judge Stephanie Boswell joins Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown to select the winner and send one baker home.

Fans can follow the conversation on social using #HolidayBakingChampionship. Plus, this holiday season, Food Network and Museum of Ice Cream are teaming up to bring fans a new, festive way to experience Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship in person. Beginning November 4, visitors to Museum of Ice Cream locations nationwide can warm up at the Food Network Pinkmas Hot Cocoa Bar, bringing the magic of the show into the museum's playful interactive world. This experience will feature holiday-inspired moments designed to celebrate the season, and invite guests of the museum and fans of the show to answer: What's your recipe for joy this holiday season?

Sweet Deceit – Premieres Monday, November 16th at 9pm – HOLIDAY PREMIERE

Premiering Monday, November 16th at 9pm – 'Holiday: Christmas Tree Lane' Host Josh Peck and cake artist Ashley Holt welcome three contestants dressed as Santa and his helpers. Lisa, Randy, and Maria are obsessed with the holidays and have their decorations up year-round. At a cozy holiday house located on the famous Christmas Tree Lane, their knowledge of holiday decor will be put to the ultimate test as they go round after round, trying to spot which holiday items are the authentic pieces and which are the secret sweet treats to win up to $12,000.

Premiering Monday, November 16th at 9:30pm – 'Holiday: Decoration Depot' For the ultimate Christmas adventure, host Josh Peck brings holiday decorating fanatics Victor, Joe, and Heidi to a massive holiday decor warehouse, a magical wonderland packed with decorations, ornaments, and holiday surprises. Hidden among the mountains of decor are six incredibly realistic cakes, created by master cake artist Liz Marek. With up to $12,000 on the line, the festive-loving trio must put their holiday decorating skills to the ultimate test in finding the sweets disguised as seasonal decorations.

Premiering Monday, November 23rd at 9pm – 'Holiday: Christmas Carolers' Tavern' Host Josh Peck rings in the holidays by welcoming Christmas carolers Brianne, Matt, and Ohona to a 100-year-old tavern famous for its long-standing tradition of caroling. Virtuoso baker April Julian has disguised six delectable sweets as everyday tavern objects, and it's up to this squad of singers to hunt down each sweet creation for a shot at winning up to $12,000.

Premiering Monday, November 23rd at 9:30pm – ' Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5Days 09Hrs 28Min 22Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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