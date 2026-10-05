HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING Season 3 to Premiere on Food Network

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Food Network has set a premiere date for the new season of its fan-favorite series Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, hosted by James and Oliver Phelps. Season three premieres Wednesday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and HBO Max, and will roll out globally with international premiere dates and times to be announced.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first film in the series, the new season introduces a tournament twist with four teams of three, each representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Comprised of returning competitors, each team will feature cake artists, bakers, and pastry chefs, who have previously proven their talent and passion for Harry Potter, though none has ever lifted the Wizards of Baking Cup in victory.

Also new this season, hosts James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) are joined by two new 'Ministers of Baking,' cake royalty Duff Goldman and celebrated pastry chef Sarah Mountain who will judge the teams' showpieces and determine which House will earn the trophy and a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter (also known as Harry Potter Studio Tour Tokyo).

'We're so excited for all Harry Potter and baking show fans across the world to see this season's amazing showpieces,' said Oliver Phelps. 'The all-star teams will leave our audience spellbound.'

Added James Phelps, 'We feel like the luckiest hosts because we get to be part of this fun tournament, with some of the world's best bakers and chefs, and celebrate the anniversary of the first film in a series that sparked a global phenomenon.'

In the supersized two-hour premiere, hosts James and Oliver Phelps will welcome the newly created teams of three to the tournament, however with extra hands come higher standards, as 'Ministers of Baking' Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain expect showpieces beyond anything seen in previous seasons. The first challenge for the teams is to create confections inspired by 'Memorable Firsts' from the first movie, Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone, and present the cakes for judging against the backdrop of the legendary Quidditch Pitch. There's no rest for the weary as James and Oliver then challenge the bakers to create a second showpiece inspired by their favorite spells.

Throughout the seven-episode season, teams will face challenges inspired by themes from the Harry Potter books and films including the Chamber of Secrets, the Dark Arts, the Weasleys, and the ever-present battle between Good vs. Evil. Viewers can also look forward to seeing more famed locations from the Harry Potter films including the Burrow, the Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, Ollivander's Wand Shop, Hagrid's Hut, the Chamber of Secrets, the Hogwarts Courtyard, and the Ministry of Magic. A guest judging appearance by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto during the Dark Arts challenge in episode four adds even more pressure to the high-stakes tournament.

Harry Potter fans can follow #WizardsOfBaking on social media to join the conversation and catch even more magic beyond the episodes, with behind-the-scenes moments, fun games and challenges with hosts James and Oliver Phelps, judges Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain, and the season's baking teams. Fans can also watch the Phelps brothers taste their way through some of the creations from each episode and share their own takes on the competition. On FoodNetwork.com, fans can get to know the competitors and special guests, plus see magical bakes and recipes inspired by Harry Potter, and can follow @foodnetwork for highlights from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

Season 3 of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for Food Network. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television's Dan Sacks and Bridgette Theriault serve as executive producers with Yasmin Shackleton.

Teams Competing This Season

Gryffindor: Andy Ortega (Yonkers, NY), Angel Figueroa (Denver, CO) and Rui Mota (Lisbon, Portugal)

Hufflepuff: Elizabeth Rowe (Dallas, TX), Molly Robbins (Birmingham, UK) and Priya Winsor (St. Albert, Alberta, Canada)

Ravenclaw: Caitlin Taylor (Bowie, MD), Jujhar Mann (Surrey, BC, Canada) and Kimberly Adams (Milwaukee, WI)

Slytherin: Christopher Teixeira (Chicago, IL), Hemu Basumatary (Katy, TX) and Miko Uy (Astoria, NY)

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