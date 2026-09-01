HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING to Return for Season 3 on Food Network

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Food Network announced that HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING will return for a third season. Building on the enduring power of Harry Potter — a global phenomenon that continues to evolve and captivate fans of all ages around the world — the series blends iconic storytelling and spectacular edible artistry into a competition unlike any other. In its sophomore season, the series notched year over year Prime ratings gains of 4% for Adults 25-54 and 15% for Adults 25-34 and reached more than 10 million total cross-platform viewers across linear, HBO Max and discovery+.

'HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING has struck a chord with viewers by bringing extraordinary culinary craftsmanship to one of the world's most beloved franchises,' said Betsy Ayala, President, Food Network. 'Together with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and teams across Warner Bros. Discovery, we're excited to build on that momentum in Season 3 with ambitious new creations, iconic locations and enchanting surprises. This year is especially exciting as fans celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first film.'

Slated for Food Network's fourth-quarter annual holiday programming lineup, Season 3 will expand on the magic of the first two seasons, with cakes of epic scale and artistry presented in even more famed locations that Harry Potter fans know and love. James and Oliver Phelps return as hosts, bringing their signature charm and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The new season will feature a tournament-style team format, with each team representing one of the Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, and each episode paying tribute to a Harry Potter film in celebration of 25 years of movie magic.

More details to come on the return of this magical competition.

Season 3 of HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for Food Network. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television's Dan Sacks and Bridgette Theriault serve as executive producers with Yasmin Shackleton.

About the Harry Potter Franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences — including six theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Harajuku and Akasaka. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

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