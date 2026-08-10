discovery+ to Launch Play-Listed Channels With NASA+ Live Streams

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discovery+ has begun rolling out a new play-listed channels experience across all devices and subscription tiers in the U.S., giving subscribers curated, always-on feeds built around some of the service's most-watched franchises. The rollout, available now on the discovery+ app and website, organizes programming into themed channels covering titles such as 90 DAY UNIVERSE, HOUSE HUNTERS, GHOST ADVENTURES and DEADLIEST CATCH, alongside a new channel dedicated to live NASA+ programming.

These play-listed channels are designed to enhance the discovery+ streaming experience by seamlessly dropping subscribers into an always-on feed of programming, offering an ease of choice and low-friction avenue to binge favorite titles along with exploring new titles from discovery+'s slate.

Channels

90 Day Universe: A destination for love, drama and life-changing decisions, featuring the full 90 Day universe including The Other Way, Happily Ever After?, The Single Life and The Last Resort. Binge every romantic twist, cultural clash and marital milestone from first meetings to forever.

Beat Bobby Flay: Watch high-energy culinary competitions where chefs face off to challenge celebrity chef Bobby Flay, plus festive fun with holiday spinoff Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. The channel delivers fierce cook-offs, inventive plates and chef-driven excitement.

Deadliest Catch: Experience the perilous world of commercial crab fishing with full seasons of Deadliest Catch, capturing extreme challenges, fierce weather and the crews who brave them. Intense, authentic and cinematic, the channel chronicles the toughest work on the high seas.

Diners, Drive‑Ins and Dives: Serve up a feast of iconic comfort food and local flavor with Guy Fieri as he visits beloved eateries, uncovering signature dishes, passionate chefs and roadside gems. A celebration of culinary creativity and Americana, perfect for food lovers and inspiration seekers.

Evil Lives Here: Explore chilling true-crime stories told from the perspective of those who lived with perpetrators, including the provocative spin-offs Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer and Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks. This channel focuses on betrayal, psychological insight and the aftermath of living with evil.

Ghost Adventures: Dive into the paranormal with Zak Bagans and the investigative team as they explore haunted locations. This channel delivers nonstop supernatural encounters, expert testimony and high-stakes haunted hunts.

Gold Rush: Follow the grit, risk and high-stakes pursuit of fortune in the Klondike and beyond. Packed with rugged characters, harsh conditions and dramatic gold runs, this channel mines nonstop adventure and real-world survival.

House Hunters: Browse dream homes, international relocations and renovation journeys with House Hunters and House Hunters International, following buyers through the search, the compromises and the big decisions. From cozy starter homes to exotic expatriate living, the channel is a bingeable tour of real-estate life.

NASA+: NASA's official home for live and original programming.

NASA+ Live Earth Views: a 24/7 live stream from the International Space Station.

NASA+ channels will include live events and announcements, views from the International Space Station, Earth View cameras and more, all streaming in Dolby Vision on supported devices. Dolby Vision will bring NASA+ content to viewers in an immersive way with vivid colors, sharper contrast, brighter imagery, and richer detail. Through the partnership with NASA+, HBO Max will also carry select special events in Dolby Vision on supported devices.

'We are excited to partner with NASA+ and for the opportunity to deliver their extraordinary programming to our discovery+ and HBO Max subscribers in Dolby Vision, including the next historic Artemis III mission,' said Neal Roberts, Distinguished Engineer, Video Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery. 'Our audiences will be able to immerse themselves in space exploration like never before, with the stunning picture clarity and detail that Dolby Vision provides.'

When subscribers click into the NASA channels, they will be dropped into the NASA+ live streams at the point of playback. For curated channels, subscribers will enter into the stream at the beginning of the episode playing at the time and can use playback controls to scrub backwards or forwards into the next episode.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. discovery+ features a wide range of series across popular passion verticals including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com, or find the discovery+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Among the initial channels is NASA+, described as NASA's official home for live and original programming, including a 24/7 live stream from the International Space Station and Earth View cameras. NASA+ content will stream in Dolby Vision on supported devices, with select special events also carried on HBO Max through the partnership.

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