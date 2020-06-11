Food Network Announces Father's Day Programming

Food Network celebrates fathers everywhere with a lineup of dad-centric and grilltastic content all week long. From new episodes centered around dad to grilling and barbeque-themed shows highlighting one of dad's favorite pastimes, Food Network is the ultimate destination for dads everywhere for much deserved entertainment and celebration. Beginning Monday, June 15th through Father's Day on Sunday, June 21st, check out specially themed premiere episodes of Guy's Grocery Games, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, The Kitchen, The Pioneer Woman, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Valerie's Home Cooking, digital series What Would Katie Eat and more.

"Food Network is celebrating fathers everywhere with a delicious and fun lineup in their honor," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "From on-air to online, we have something for dad every day of the week."

Fire up the grill on Monday, June 15th with an encore episode of Symon's Dinners Cooking Out as Michael Symon proves you can make any dish outside on a grill. Spend the rest of the morning with THE KITCHEN cast including dads Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian as they celebrate outdoor entertaining. Then, Scott Conant presides over all the sweet action in encore episodes of CHOPPED SWEETS beginning at 1pm, followed by a marathon of Guy's Grocery Games starting at 4pm. Cap off Monday with sweet back-to-back premiere episodes starting at 9pm with Big Time Bake where four bakers battle the clock as they create mystical cookies, cupcakes and cakes that transport the judges to another realm with lead judge Buddy Valastro, then at 10pm, Duff Goldman and team build a basketball-themed cake fit for the pros, but when their event is canceled, they plan a cake PARTY ON the fly in a new episode of Duff Takes the Cake.

On Tuesday, June 16th, start the morning off with recommendations from stars like Bobby Flay, Molly Yeh and Alex Guarnaschelli in a mouth-watering episode of THE BEST THING I EVER ATE at 9:30am. Then, travel the world on FOOD PARADISE with episodes featuring food perfect for dad including "Barbecue Bliss," "Winner Winner Chicken," and "Super Sandwiches." Competition takes centerstage in a Chopped marathon featuring episodes like "Epic Eats," "Big Barbecue Bliss" and "Cooking Caribbean," leading into in a new episode at 9pm where four chefs are challenged with mystery ingredient baskets including fish heads, strange-flavored fizz and odd taffy. Then at 10pm, it's a parking lot party in a new SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT as chefs stakeout shoppers for ingredients for a weekend brunch, then it's CRUNCH TIME before the final 2 chefs try not to meltdown.

On Wednesday, June 17th starting at 9:30am, join Ree Drummond for a morning marathon of episodes celebrating the men in her life with episodes such as "For Papa," "Feeding Cows, Feeding Cowboys" and "Happy Birthday, Pa-Pa." Ree shares recipes like Rib-Eye Steak With Onion Blue Cheese Sauce, French Breakfast Puffs, Strawberry Shortcake Cake and more. Then starting at 1pm, it is an afternoon filled with Father's Day-themed encore episodes of Guy's Grocery Games including "Father Cooks Best," "Dueling Dads," and "DDD Dads and Their Kids," where three chef dads from DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES team up with their kids to take on some of Guy Fieri's most brain-twisting games. Then, in a premiere episode at 9pm, Guy invites three father-kid teams to play his games. To start, Guy has them use an oversize "Greatest Dad" mug to shop for their dad's fried favorite. Then, a round of Flavortown golf gets the dads in their comfort zone and determines which key ingredient they must feature in their steakhouse dinner. When all is said and done, only one father-chef duo will go on a shopping spree worth up to $20,000.

On Thursday, June 18th, travel the country with Casey Webb IN SEARCH OF America's wildest and most delicious food challenges in a MAN V. FOOD marathon from 1pm to 4pm, then join Bobby Flay for a five-hour block of intense head-to-head competition on Beat Bobby Flay. At 9pm Robert Irvine returns to Paterson, N.J., to check on one of his most-unique renovations, Paul's Bar and Bowling in a new episode of Restaurant Impossible: Revisited, and at 10pm, in SUMMER RUSH it is a family affair as the Foys prepare for the Travers Stakes horse race in nearby Saratoga Springs, N.Y., which attracts thousands of horse-racing fans to the Lake George area. Complications with Buddy and Jen Foy's costly renovation at The Chateau on the Lake put their Travers Stakes party in jeopardy. Jesse takes an expensive gamble selling his Travers-related picnic baskets. The boys have a falling out with Senior over talk of retirement, and Cate is concerned that a negative review from a local food critic may impact Travers business at Cate's Italian Garden.

On Friday, June 19th, hop in the car for a DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES marathon starting at 1pm featuring delicious episodes "Porkapalooza," "A World of Barbecue" and "Biscuits, Bagels and BLTs". At 9pm, Guy's going from incredible Italian to sensational seafood in a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. In Oklahoma City, a funky food truck puts out wood-fired pizza and grandma's Sicilian meatball recipe, while in Portland, Oregon, a righteous spot cooks up crab cake cioppino and crab-spinach risotto, and in Fort Lauderdale, there is a pirate-inspired joint serving up Brazilian and Caribbean seafood specialties.

On Father's Day weekend, Saturday, June 20th starts off early with tributes to dad beginning at 8am with father-focused encores of favorite shows like The Kitchen's 'Man's Best Food,' Trisha's Southern Kitchen's 'Reunion with a Song', Girl Meets Farm's 'Chinese Favorites' and The Pioneer Woman's 'Dad's Dinner Delivery.' At 10am in a new episode of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, join Ree in another self-shot episode on the ranch filmed by her family. In this episode, Ree's whipping up fantastic five-ingredient dishes with her kid crew and gets a surprise visit from Ladd. She's making Fast & Fabulous Bruschetta Chicken in a spin on a favorite appetizer with a little input from her other half. Then there's Sweet and Spicy Honey Chili Shrimp that's a massive hit with her nephew Stu, the easiest shortcut Veggie Ravioli Bake imaginable and Paige is stepping from behind the camera to behind the counter to help make blissful fruity Frozen Yogurt Bites. Then at 11am, THE KITCHEN co-hosts prepare for a weekend favorite - brunch! Sunny Anderson starts the party right with her Breakfast Steak and Eggs with Chimichurri and Jeff Mauro adds bubbles to his Strawberry and Prosecco Scones, complete with Sparkling Lemon Icing. Geoffrey Zakarian turns pumpkin into a brunch staple with his Savory Pumpkin Quiche with Caramelized Bacon and Onions and Katie Lee's family recipe for Cinnamon Rolls makes everyone's mouth water. Then, at 12pm, Trisha Yearwood's daughter, Allie, joins her in THE KITCHEN to learn some tips and tricks as they breathe new life into some favorite childhood dishes. First up, Steak and Avocado Rolls are a spin on family sushi nights. Then, there's Pecan Crusted Chicken, Butter Poached Veggies and Cheesy Rice Pilaf. At 12:30pm in a new episode of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Ina Garten is unlocking her liquor store secrets and easy techniques that take Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs, Fennel Soup Gratin and an awesome Fresh Apple Spice Cake to the next level. She's sharing some incredible tips for wines and liqueurs, then it's cocktail hour at the barn as Ina puts the fizz into Mimosas, Kir and Raspberry Royale Cocktails and mixes up a stunning Champagne VSOP. Also on Saturday, an encore episode of Guy's Grocery Games "It's a Fieri Father's Day!" at 1pm showcases four fathers who are out to prove they're the World's Greatest Dad in the kitchen, and Guy's son, Hunter, is out to prove he's the best co-host on Triple G!

On Sunday, June 21st, catch more father-centric episodes including encores of Valerie's Home Cooking 'Tom's Hometown Favorites' at 8:30am, THE PIONEER WOMAN 'Well Done, Dad' at 9am, 'Two Ranchers and Ree' at 9:30am, and 'Dinner for Dad' at 10am. At 11:30am, Valerie Bertinelli is refreshing classic diner fare for her brothers, David and Patrick, and her nephew, Enzo in a new episode of Valerie's Home Cooking. She makes Patty Melts with Disco Fries and Dill Pickle Spears. For dessert, they enjoy Malted Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with Crushed Malted Milk Balls. At 12:30pm in a new Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Michael Symon and his dad have always shared a passion for outdoor cooking, so Michael turns the backyard grill into a smoker to make his dad's favorite Sticky Ribs. Then, Michael kicks a classic side dish up a notch with Grilled Potato Salad as his wife, Liz, joins Michael to turn his dad's obsession with chocolate into giant cookies. The incredible aromas from all three dishes bring their puppy Norman into the backyard for a surprise appearance! At 1pm THE KITCHEN serves up 'Dishes for Dad.' Close out the celebratory weekend with the season premiere of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA at 9pm. Chef Anne Burrell and new mentor Chef Alex Guarnaschelli welcome 14 of the WORST COOKS IN AMERICA into boot camp. In order to pick teams and see what they're working with, Chef Anne and Chef Alex task the recruits with a baseline challenge to make their favorite childhood dish. Then at 10:30pm, super chef Anne Burrell teams up with supermodel Gigi Hadid to give Bobby a real taste of the spotlight in Beat Bobby Flay. They're hoping international chefs Melissa Araujo and ­Max Robbins can blind Bobby with their brilliance and catwalk out with a win.

The celebration extends across Food Network's digital platforms where fans can check out fun and delicious recipes for grilling, BBQ, desserts, brunch and more on FoodNetwork.com/FathersDay. Catch self-shot videos from talent sharing the best cooking advice their fathers gave them and the best Father's Day dish they've ever had cooked for them! Also, just in time for Father's Day, Katie Lee is celebrating her husband, Ryan, with one of his favorite dishes: pork tacos! Join the parents-to-be as they fire up the grill for an outdoor cookout in What Would Katie Lee Eat on Food Network's social platforms on Saturday, June 20.

For even more inspiration, use the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app to access cooking classes, 3,000 instructional videos, 80,000 recipes, and more. Join your favorite chefs LIVE and visit the app to check out the full schedule. Some highlights for this upcoming week include alton & elizabeth cook some food, featuring Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram on Monday, June 15th, Carla Hall on Tuesday, June 16th, Marc Murphy on Wednesday, June 17th, Michael Symon on Thursday, June 18th and more throughout Father's Day weekend. Also check out new Food Network Kitchen series Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks.

