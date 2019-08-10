'Floating Fire, Quick Hands And One Spidey' Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Ten of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with an Encore 30-minute episode airing on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.



This week's episode will include:

"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Floating Fire, Quick Hands and One Spidey" (TV-PG) (HDTV)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MAGICIAN - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Tetro (Dancing Torches), Anna DeGuzman (Ring Flights), Eric Jones (Cut The Magic), Joshua Jay (Socks), Tommy Wind (Mona Lisa), Spidey (Phobia Deck) and Ed Alonzo (Jumbo Cards). (Encore Presentation) (#606). Original airdate 7/19/19.



To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/345508629/5c53086e53



Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in New York, NY on WPIX on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.; in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m.; in Phoenix, AZ on KASW on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.; in Sacramento, CA on KMAX on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.; in St. Louis, MI on KPLR on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.; in Hartford, CA on WCCT on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.; in Harrisburg, PA on WHP-D3 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.; in Buffalo, NY on WNLO on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.; in Wilkes Barre, PA on WSWB on Friday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; in Mobile, AL on WFNA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., in Albany, NY on WCWN on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; in Des Moines, IA on KCWI on Friday, August 16, 2019 form 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Rochester, NY on WHAM-D2 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; in Huntsville, AL on WHDF on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; and in Syracuse, NY on WSTQ on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.



Dean Cain, host of Masters of Illusion, is an actor, producer and writer. Cain also appears in the hit CW series, "Supergirl," in which he plays the role of Supergirl's adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers. Later this year, in October 2019, Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. Dean Cain has also collaborated with Montel Williams on several other projects, including, executive producing the upcoming documentary film, "Hate Among Us," also with Montel Williams, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary film, "Architects of Denial." Recent film credits as an actor include "Gosnell" and "Angry Men." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."



The roster of award-winning magicians from around the world appearing in Season Five of MASTERS OF ILLUSION is a virtual who's who in the field of magic.

Masters of Illusion is produced by Associated Television International with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "Marie"), Gay Blackstone ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009), David Martin ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009, "Marie"), and Al Schwartz ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "The Golden Globe Awards" 2013 and 2014), along with Co-Executive Producer Jim Romanovich ("From Rocky To Creed," "The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards")





