Five-Part Docuseries TED BUNDY: FALLING FOR A KILLER Coming Exclusively to Prime Video in 2020

Prime Video today announced the upcoming launch of Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, a five-part Amazon Original docuseries chronicling infamous serial killer Ted Bundy's relationship with his long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will premiere in 2020 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer reframes Bundy's crimes from a female perspective - uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy's pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the MOST INFAMOUS true crime saga of our time.

After nearly 40 years of silence, Kendall and her daughter Molly share their experiences with new unsettling details about Bundy, the inconceivable pull he had on women, and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos.

They are joined by a chorus of female voices, including survivors of Bundy's attacks - some of whom are stepping forward for the first time - with chilling accounts that will forever change the Bundy narrative and provoke a discussion around gender politics that hauntingly resonates today.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer is a production of Amazon Studios and Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company. Producer/Director Trish Wood was a journalist for the CBC where she spent a decade reporting and producing investigative documentaries for the network's award-winning current affairs program The Fifth Estate.

The launch of the series will also coincide with the release of an updated and expanded edition of Kendall's 1981 memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.com.

Prime members will be able to stream Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The series will be a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime. For a list of all Prime Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.





