Laila Ali Says Muhammad Ali Inspired Her New Children's Book on TODAY

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Laila Ali stopped by TODAY to discuss her debut children's picture book, A Spark of Greatness, describing how her father Muhammad Ali's example shaped the project. The undefeated former boxing champion said the book grew out of her own upbringing and her desire to pass along the values her father instilled in her.

During the appearance, Ali explained that living by example was central to how her father raised her, and that the book reflects that philosophy. "I like to live by example, just as my father did for me," she said, adding that the book is part of a larger initiative aimed at helping children build a strong personal foundation.

Ali also revealed that the project extends beyond the book itself. The Children's Miracle Network will distribute 4,000 copies of A Spark of Greatness to children's hospitals, expanding the story's reach to young readers being treated in medical settings across the country.

Ali used the segment to walk through the personal inspiration behind the story, framing her father's legacy not just as a boxing legacy but as a model for character and resilience she hopes to pass on to the next generation of readers.

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