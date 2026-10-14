THE GREATEST to Debut on Prime Video With Jaalen Best as Muhammad Ali

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Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video unveiled the official trailer and key art for THE GREATEST, the first authorized scripted series chronicling the life of Muhammad Ali. The series will debut all episodes in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video.

The official trailer traces Muhammad Ali's coming of age story, following a young Cassius Clay through the personal, professional and political battles he fought inside and outside the ring. Set against a changing America, THE GREATEST follows a once-in-a-generation talent fighting for the right to become his own man. Through the fights that made him a champion and the convictions that made him an icon, a young man from Louisville transforms himself into Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time.

Newcomer Jaalen Best stars as 'Cassius Clay'/Muhammad Ali, alongside a star-studded line up of castmates, including Omari Hardwick as 'Cassius Clay Sr.,' Dana Gourrier as 'Odessa 'Bird' Clay,' Kai Parham as 'Rudy Clay,' Amin Joseph as 'Sonny Liston,' Giovanni Ribisi as 'Angelo Dundee,' and Michael Ealy as 'Malcolm X.'

With Lonnie Ali, wife of the late legend, as executive producer, THE GREATEST is the first authorized scripted series about the life of Ali created and executive produced by Ben Watkins, who also serves as showrunner. Alongside Ben Watkins' Blue Monday Productions (Cross), and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, are Authentic Studios (a division of Authentic Brands Group), Roc Nation, Shawn Carter, Polygram Entertainment (a Universal Music Group partner) and Grace: A Storytelling Company, with Watkins as showrunner and executive producer. Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo executive produces, along with Authentic Brands Group's Corey Salter, Matthew Gross, and Marc Rosen, also serving as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Craig Siebels, Aiyana White, Jeff Augustin, Katie Wech, Owen Shiflett; Boyd Muir, Michele Anthony, and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company and Co-EPs David Blackman for Polygram and Stefano Agosto, Executive Vice President of Television at Outlier Society; as well as Desiree Perez of Roc Nation.

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