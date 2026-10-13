First Look: Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler in MIAMI VICE 85

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Good Morning America gave viewers a first look at Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in Miami Vice 85 during the program's Pop News segment, hosted by Sam Champion. The glimpse of the two actors came as part of a roundup of entertainment headlines Champion delivered on the broadcast.

The Miami Vice 85 footage was one of several items Champion covered in the segment, which also touched on a previously unreleased Britney Spears song from 2001 and bloopers from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The segment functions as a daily digest of entertainment news rather than a sit-down interview, with the Miami Vice 85 material presented as breaking visual news about the project.

Details on Miami Vice 85 itself were limited to the brief first-look footage shared during the segment, which did not include additional context on the project beyond showing Jordan and Butler.

Champion's Pop News rundown moved quickly between the Miami Vice 85 clip and the other items, treating the first look as one of the day's notable entertainment developments alongside the Spears release and the Spider-Man bloopers.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 11 Hrs 12 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me