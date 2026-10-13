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First Look: Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler in MIAMI VICE 85

Sam Champion rounds up the day's buzziest entertainment stories in the GMA Pop News segment.

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Good Morning America gave viewers a first look at Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in Miami Vice 85 during the program's Pop News segment, hosted by Sam Champion. The glimpse of the two actors came as part of a roundup of entertainment headlines Champion delivered on the broadcast.

The Miami Vice 85 footage was one of several items Champion covered in the segment, which also touched on a previously unreleased Britney Spears song from 2001 and bloopers from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The segment functions as a daily digest of entertainment news rather than a sit-down interview, with the Miami Vice 85 material presented as breaking visual news about the project.

Details on Miami Vice 85 itself were limited to the brief first-look footage shared during the segment, which did not include additional context on the project beyond showing Jordan and Butler.

Champion's Pop News rundown moved quickly between the Miami Vice 85 clip and the other items, treating the first look as one of the day's notable entertainment developments alongside the Spears release and the Spider-Man bloopers.

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