Michael B. Jordan Honored at CultureCon with Legacy in Motion Award

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Michael B. Jordan, director and star of Amazon MGM Studios' THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR, received the Legacy in Motion Award and talked art, storytelling, and legacy with director Gina Prince-Bythewood for a Creative Genius panel conversation at CultureCon — one of the largest conferences shaped by and for Black & Brown creatives, community, and culture — on Saturday, October 3.

The two took the Culture Stage to discuss arts and culture topics including crafting and finding your voice as a director, the importance of authentic storytelling, artistic collaboration and inspiration, advice for creatives in attendance and beyond, and teasing the upcoming THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR.

CultureCon 2026's official theme was the 'Museum of Us.'

Following the panel, CultureCon founder Imani Ellis presented director and star Michael B. Jordan with the Legacy in Motion Award, which is dedicated to an artist whose every move — on-screen, behind the camera, and in the boardroom — continues to build a blueprint for generations to come.

About The Thomas Crown Affair

THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR is in theaters everywhere this March 2027. The film is only in theaters March 5, 2027.

Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in a visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody's watching.

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Drew Pearce and Jason Hall

Story by: Alan R. Trustman and Drew Pearce

Based on a Screenplay by: Alan R. Trustman

Produced by: Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Marc Toberoff, Patrick McCormick, Charles Roven

Executive Producers: Jason Hall, Alan R. Trustman

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk

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