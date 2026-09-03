Adria Arjona Says Her Truck Helped Her Land ONSLAUGHT Role

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Adria Arjona sat down with TODAY to discuss her role in the horror-thriller ONSLAUGHT, sharing an unusual detail about how she believes she landed the part. According to Arjona, her orange pickup truck, nicknamed TicTac, played an unexpected role in convincing director Adam Wingard she was right for the film. "I had a great meeting with Adam [Wingard]..and then valet pulled my car up and he's like, 'I think you might be the girl,'" she recalled.

ONSLAUGHT marks Arjona's latest genre outing under Wingard's direction. The film, which debuted a new trailer following its reception at San Diego Comic-Con, stars Arjona alongside Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, and Rebecca Hall. The slasher film is set to arrive in IMAX on September 4.

During the appearance, Arjona also spoke about working alongside Michael B. Jordan on THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in the heist thriller, which also features Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk. The film is scheduled to open in theaters March 5.

Arjona's dual appearances on the promotional trail highlight two very different projects: a horror thriller unleashing this fall and a sensual heist drama arriving next spring. Her account of the valet moment offered a lighter behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the ONSLAUGHT casting process unfolded.

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