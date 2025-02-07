First-Ever Episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Air on NBC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NBC is celebrating the legacy of “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 15 with the first-ever “SNL” telecast airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT as well as an encore of presentation of the critically acclaimed documentary “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” to start the night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Originally titled “NBC’s Saturday Night” and airing Oct. 11, 1975 with host George Carlin and musical guests Billy Preston and Janice Ian, the premiere telecast gave audiences its first look at the cast known as the Not Ready for Prime Time Players – Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner. Also appearing on the show that night was comedian Andy Kaufman and a sketch from Muppets creator Jim Henson.

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music is directed by Grammy and Academy Award winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez. Previously announced SNL50 programming includes SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and SNL50: The Anniversary Special. On February 14, Peacock is livestreaming the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert from Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. On February 16, SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

The anniversary special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “SNL” with legendary stars, live musical performances and iconic sketches during an unmissable three-hour primetime event. Fans can stream the collection of original documentary programming exclusively on Peacock, including “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC’s “Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

