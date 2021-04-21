Film at Lincoln Center Announces Dates & Calls for Submission for NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL

Film at Lincoln Center announces dates and a call for submissions for the 59th New York Film Festival (NYFF), taking place from September 24 until October 10. Returning every fall to celebrate a new slate of essential cinematic offerings from around the globe, NYFF has been an enduring part of New York's rich cultural and historical landscape since 1963. Produced by Film at Lincoln Center, the 59th edition will run 17 days with a hybrid of in-person and virtual screenings.

Submissions will be accepted via FilmFreeway from April 21 through May 24, and for the duration of this window, the entry fee is $45. This fee will help fund a seasonal staff of submissions screeners as well as additional festival operations, including artist support. NYFF is noncompetitive, and all sections are curated by the selection committee with support from an international roster of programming advisors and screeners. While the festival is open to films of any length, only short films (40 minutes or less) are accepted through FilmFreeway.

NYFF's call for submissions provides an opportunity for new and emerging filmmakers to share their work in an otherwise curated festival. In addition to film submissions collected via FilmFreeway, the NYFF59 selection committee considers recommendations from alumni and industry colleagues, as well as work that has premiered in international festivals and galleries since the previous edition of NYFF. Submitted films will be evaluated by NYFF59 programming staff and considered equally with all other prospective entrants. All films submitted through FilmFreeway will be notified of their status by July 30.

In 2020, organizers unveiled a reimagined festival structure under the leadership of new NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez and NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim. The festival's offerings were streamlined into five sections: Main Slate, Currents, Spotlight, Revivals, and Talks. The NYFF59 selection committee consists of Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, Devika Girish, Eugene Hernandez, Dennis Lim, Aily Nash, Rachel Rosen, Dan Sullivan, Madeline Whittle, and Tyler Wilson, with Violeta Bava, Michelle Carey, Leo Goldsmith, Rachael Rakes, and Gina Telaroli serving as advisors. Visit filmlinc.org for additional information about the festival structure and selection committee.