Film NOBLE VISION Available Now On Digital In The US And Canada

The critically acclaimed feature drama/thriller Noble Vision, based on the best-selling novel by Gen LaGreca, the film's executive producer and scriptwriter is available now to watch on Prime Video, Fandango at Home (Vudu), Hoopla, Roku, Plex and Tubi, as well as on InDemand/cable video on demand in the US and Canada

Noble Vision had its West Coast theatrical premiere on September 10th at the Silicon Beach Film Festival at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. Noble Vision has been the #1 Amazon Kindle best-selling novel in the categories of fiction, medical fiction and political fiction, and has received Writer's Digest magazine's International Book Award and the Illinois Women's Press Association Fiction Award, among others.

Award-winning actor/director/producer D. Paul Thomas (Of Things Past) was recently named Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dr. Warren Lang at the Red Movie Awards, held in Reims, France.

In the film, the beautiful dancer Nicole Hudson, played by ballerina Rayna Wilson in her first film role, is blinded in a tragic accident, and young neurosurgeon David Lang, played by Michael Rubenstone, is determined to help her. Nicole's only hope is the doctor's revolutionary new procedure to repair damaged nerves. The treatment, however, does not have the required approval of the state's health system, CareFree, which is overwhelmed with cost overruns and the governor's politically motivated priorities. The doctor must take on the entire system to fight for his work, his ideals, and the woman who is capturing more than his medical interest.

Afton Shepard and David Marlowe also star in the film. Shot entirely in Indiana, the film was co-directed by award-winning director Dan T. Hall (Old No. 587: The Great Train Robbery), and Philip Paluso (Wings for Maggie Ray).

"I have been committed to the Winged Victory Foundation's mission to advance liberty through storytelling and the arts through all of my creative endeavors," comments LaGreca. "With Noble Vision, first as a novel and now a film, we shine the spotlight on how political considerations can affect doctors and their patients, as well as the very timely issues of concern with regard to women and their own medical care."

Passion, medicine, and politics collide in this nail-biting thriller. The arduous process of getting a new medical procedure approved by a bureaucracy plays havoc in the lives of a young neurosurgeon with a revolutionary cure for nerve injury and a beautiful ballerina who needs the treatment as her only hope. As the doctor battles a system stacked against him, his career and the life of his beautiful patient hang in the balance.

Distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Toronto-based Syndicado, the film has had great success on the festival circuit, presented with more than 25 awards at such top festivals as Indie Fest USA International Film Festival, Queen City Film Festival, Five Continents International Film Festival, International New York Film Festival, WRPN Women's International Film Festival, LA Independent Women Film Awards, San Diego Movie Awards, California Indies, among others. The film is also an Official Selection of the upcoming Global Film Festival Awards, and it just received Best Screenplay Award at the 2024 Silicon Beach Film Festival.

Gen LaGreca is an award-winning executive producer, film writer, and novelist. Her writings offer innovative plots and themes that inspire freedom and personal achievement. Her recent movie Noble Vision has won over two dozen film-festival awards. Her four novels have won thirteen literary awards, garnered praise from magazine magnate Steve Forbes, Nobel laureate Milton Friedman, Past President of the American Medical Association Edward Annis, and others.

She has written the stage play adaptations of two of her novels, Just the Truth and Noble Vision. Her commentaries have appeared in Forbes, The Orange County Register, Real Clear Markets, and other publications.LaGreca currently serves as president of the Winged Victory Foundation. Prior to fiction writing, she worked as a pharmaceutical chemist, business consultant, and corporate writer.

