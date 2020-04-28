Facebook Will Stream a Virtual 2020 Graduation Ceremony With Oprah, Miley Cyrus, & More

On May 15 at 11AM PT/2PM ET, Facebook would broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. The commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, "The Climb."

The ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the US by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country. The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on contributors' social media accounts.

Graduates can also host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with special features including a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.

On Monday, May 11, @instagram will kick off daily programming that spotlights iconic senior experiences - from "most likely" votes to portrait showcases to senior skip day. Instagram will also roll out new creative tools and features including a graduation countdown sticker, celebratory sticker pack, new AR effects, and a custom hashtag page for #Graduation2020.

And what's graduation without the music? Facebook and Instagram Stories will also launch a graduation theme for Music Stickers - a list of grad-related songs MAKING IT easy to find the perfect soundtrack for the graduation moments people share to their stories.

This year's graduation will be different than other years, and no doubt memorable because of it. We're proud of our graduates for all they have achieved - congratulations to the Class of 2020!





