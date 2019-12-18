FYI to Debut New Series FROM SCRATCH

As a big-city dweller feeling disconnected from the food he eats, David Moscow will show audiences what it takes - really takes - to make a meal with the debut of the television series "From Scratch," which will premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FYI (www.fyi.tv ) .

"From Scratch" follows actor/producer/adventurer David Moscow on a worldwide expedition making meals literally from scratch. After being presented a recipe from a chef, David must hunt, dive, gather, forage and grow each ingredient to remake the meal, revealing the overwhelming amount of work, craftmanship and passion that brings everyday ingredients into the kitchen. In its first ten-episode season, Moscow milks a water buffalo for fresh mozzarella, harvests salt from the ocean, presses olive oil, and dives for octopus in rough waters. Along the way he spotlights acclaimed chefs, restaurants and cultures around the world: from crafting a local sustainable Scandinavian feast with Chef Jari Vesivalo in Helsinki, to a statewide wild goose chase for a Northeast fall meal with New York Chef Dan Kluger, to learning how apartheid shaped cooking and family for South African Chef Abigail Mbalo-Mokoena.

The show is produced by UnLTD Productions. David Moscow is host, executive producer and co-creator with Karen Moscow. David Moscow co-writes with director/EP Graeme Swanepoel. Jordan Harman and Christian Murphy serve as executive producers for A+E Networks/FYI. Other executive producers include Jason Dreyer, Karen Moscow, Graeme Swanepoel and Damien Brown.

Since making his feature film debut in Big, David Moscow has gone on to work as a producer and actor, appearing in films, on television and on stage. His film credits include Newsies with Christian Bale, Honey opposite Jessica Alba and roles in Just Married and Riding in Cars with Boys, among others. He has starred on several network television series including "Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane," and has guested on numerous shows including "Seinfeld." He co-developed and co-produced Lin-Manuel Miranda's first stage production of In the Heights. As a producer his films include Hellbenders, Under the Silver Lake, Wild Nights With Emily, Easy Living, Thirst Street and Desolation, which marked his directorial debut.

Moscow is represented by Grade A Entertainment and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.





Related Articles View More TV Stories