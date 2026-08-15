Zapp Brannigan Offers His Own Twisted Wisdom In New FUTURAMA Clip From Hulu

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Hulu shared a new FUTURAMA clip centered on Zapp Brannigan, the blustering, self-assured captain voiced by Billy West, in a segment titled "Zapp Brannigan's Guide to the Galaxy." The clip leans fully into the character's established comedic engine, as Brannigan dispenses guidance that, per the clip's own description, tells viewers "how it isn't."

Brannigan has long served as one of FUTURAMA's most reliable sources of comic misdirection, and this clip continues that tradition without additional plot context, letting the character's voice and delivery carry the moment. West's performance remains the focus, with the bit built entirely around Brannigan's skewed worldview rather than any surrounding storyline.

The clip arrives as FUTURAMA continues to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. No additional context about the specific episode or season tied to this clip was provided.

Hulu has increasingly promoted its animated and live-action library through short, character-driven clips rather than longer trailers, a pattern seen elsewhere in its recent output.

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