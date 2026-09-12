FUTURAMA's Professor Farnsworth Tries Fast Fashion In New Hulu Clip

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Hulu released a new clip from FUTURAMA titled "Farnsworth Fashion," following Professor Farnsworth, voiced by Billy West, as he wades into the world of fast fashion. The short scene gives audiences a glimpse of the character's latest offbeat pursuit, continuing the series' long-running blend of science fiction and workplace comedy centered on the Planet Express crew.

Billy West voices Professor Farnsworth in FUTURAMA, lending the aging, absent-minded inventor his voice across the series' run. The clip isolates Farnsworth's venture into fashion, a departure from his usual scientific experiments, and plays the concept for laughs without additional surrounding context about how the storyline develops.

The scene arrives as FUTURAMA continues streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers the option to watch the fashion detour within the context of the broader episode. As with other clips Hulu has shared from its animated and live-action library, the scene is presented as a self-contained moment rather than a fuller preview of the episode's plot.

The clip keeps its focus squarely on Farnsworth, letting his reaction to the fast fashion world carry the humor. It offers fans another look at how the long-running character continues to be written into new, unexpected scenarios even as the series carries on.

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