FUNNY ON PURPOSE April Fools' Comedy Show Announced

Funny on Purpose - April Fools! broadcasts to a zoom audience and streams on social, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 - 6 pm PDT/9 pm EST. This hilarious recurring virtual comedy gameshow is hosted by J. Keith van Straaten, and features two teams of very funny people playing games like Any Word But the Word, Quick Draw, Whose Truths, and Scramble. Register now to be part of the Zoom Audience at http://bit.ly/FunnyonPurpose, or stream the show @cancersupportla.

On Thursday April 1, zoom in or stream, to laugh with Ophira Eisenberg, Laraine Newman, Mindy Sterling, Dwayne Perkins, the fabulous LaGanja Estranja and others. Past Funny on Purpose guest players include Rainn Wilson, Jonah Ray, Alonzo Bodden and Paula Poundstone. This innovative bi-monthly benefit show is free to watch; all donation pledges benefit the 100% free of charge services that Cancer Support Community affiliates and Gilda's Clubs provide to cancer patients, their families, and caregivers. It's an "honor system comedy pay per view" - for a good cause! Regional CSC affiliates that benefit from Comedy Tonight: Funny on Purpose donations include Los Angeles, Central Coast California, Indiana, Ohio, metro Detroit, Arizona, Montana and others.

Funny on Purpose-April Fool's episode features J. Keith van Straaten (Go Fact Yourself), Laraine Newman (SNL, Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway, May You Live in Interesting Times), Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's Ask Me Another), Mindy Sterling (The Goldbergs, Austin Powers), Dwayne Perkins (Netflix comedy special Dwayne Perkins: Take Note), LaGanja Estranja (Chopped 420, RuPaul's Drag Race, So You Think You Can Dance), Ed Hill (Gotham Comedy Live, Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Matthew Moore (The Comedy Store, Caroline's on Broadway), Zoe Rogers (Nickmom.com, Disney Babble Up Late).

Legendary comedian Gilda Radner was an early Cancer Support Community participant and supporter. Her joyful approach to life continues to inform the CSC and Gilda's Clubs' mission. Established in 1982, and now with more than 175 locations globally, the Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Clubs offer 100% free of charge emotional and psychological support and healthy lifestyle services, including education, child and family counseling and social activities, to everyone affected by a cancer diagnosis. Cancer Support Community believes that no one should face cancer alone .

To learn more, and to find a CSC near you, visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/.