FOX Launches 'She's a Hero' Initiative on International Women's Day

Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and the Association of National Advertisers' (ANA) SeeHer movement announced a partnership to further support the organizations' mission to accurately portray women and girls in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment. In support of International Women's Day, FOX and SeeHer will introduce "She's a Hero" - an initiative that will honor and celebrate female first responders.

"FOX is proud to support the #SeeHer movement and its continuing mission to promote gender equality, as well as highlight the incredible achievements of our female first responders through our "She's a Hero" initiative," said Marianne Gambelli, President of Ad Sales for FOX. "Across the country, we continue to see THE BRAVE contributions that our first responders and front-line workers are making throughout our communities, and I am proud we can use the FOX portfolio to honor and celebrate their remarkable and vital work."

The activations for the "She's a Hero" initiative will include:

FOX will highlight the amazing achievements of real-life female first responders with a thematic, custom- produced, spot that will air on March 8 in a FOX Fast Break during an original episode of the hit drama 9-1-1. Starring Angela Bassett, who also serves as an executive producer of the network's popular 9-1-1 franchise, FOX's #1 scripted series draws from real life, high pressure experiences of first responders. Additionally, FOX will distribute the custom-produced content across the social platforms of the 9-1-1 series.

SeeHer member L'Oréal Paris has signed on to partner and support the custom content that will air in the FOX Fast Break and across the 9-1-1 social platforms.

The beauty brand's signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth is calling on Americans across the country to nominate an everyday hero they know for a chance to be named one of ten 2021 Honorees. Each woman will receive $20,000 to fund their charitable endeavors, a national platform to share their stories and an opportunity to build a network that will create an even greater impact in the community they serve. Nominations close April 30.

"FOX Entertainment has built its reputation on telling diverse stories and bringing the underrepresented to the forefront," added Suzanne Sullivan, EVP of Ad Sales for FOX Entertainment. "The characters and programming that air on FOX introduce perspectives and lifestyles that are not often seen in media and give a voice to those who are excluded from the conversation. 9-1-1 is the perfect series to align this custom content, and we're proud to partner with L'Oréal Paris to help celebrate female first responders."

"We are delighted to partner with FOX to further advance our mission of accurately portraying women and girls in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, so they can see themselves as they truly are and in all their potential," added Nadine Karp McHugh, president, SeeHer. "Now more than ever with research revealing that women are taking the brunt of the pandemic and with the majority of essential workers being female, it is crucial that we see her and celebrate all of her contributions. Programs like 9-1-1 and the real-life stories they are telling through this effort represent a great example of shining a light on authentic real-life heroes."

Additionally, FOX will further amplify its "She's a Hero" initiative and distribute the custom produced content celebrating the work of real-life female first responders across FOX Sports and FOX News Media.