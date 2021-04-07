FLIP OR FLOP Returns April 29 to HGTV

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack will return in five new episodes of HGTV's mega-hit series Flip or Flop beginning Thursday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Attracting more than 24 million viewers this season to date, the business partners will continue to buy, renovate and sell rundown properties with potential in Southern California while co-parenting their kids- Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. The fresh episodes will follow Tarek and Christina as they successfully flip houses with loads of costly issues, including termite damage, water leaks, foundation cracks and even a front yard overrun with cacti, in order to create dream family homes that will fly off the market. In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of FLIP OR FLOP will be available on discovery+ on Thursdays beginning April 29.

Fans have plenty of ways to watch more of Tarek and Christina until the new episodes of FLIP OR FLOP return. Past seasons of the series are available to stream on discovery+ and to watch on HGTV GO. Fans also can binge their hit solo series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast, on discovery+ until new seasons of both shows premiere later this year. Also on discovery+, fans can watch Tarek as a guest on the fun talk show series HGTV's House Party and in Tarek's Flip Side, and they can find Christina in Christina: Stronger by Design.

To further connect with Flip or Flop, fans can visit www.HGTV.com/FliporFlop and can interact via social media using #FliporFlop. Fans also can connect with Tarek and Christina on Instagram at @therealtarekelmoussa and @christinahaack.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.