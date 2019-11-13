FLINT STRONG to Be Led by Ryan Destiny

Deadline reports Rachel Morrison's directorial debut film, "Flint Strong," will star Ryan Destiny.

Destiny will play Claressa "T-REX" Shields, the Flint Michigan-native, world champion boxer.

"At age 17, Shields' dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing came to fruition at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London," according to Deadline.

Barry Jenkins wrote the script for the film, based on Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper's documentary "T-Rex" from 2015.

Jenkins is also producing the film with Michael De Luca and Elishia Holmes with Canepari, Cooper and Sue Jaye Johnson serving as executive producers.

Destiny is best known as as Alexandra "Alex" Crane Jones on Fox's musical drama television series "Star."

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Destiny's official Twitter page.





Related Articles View More TV Stories