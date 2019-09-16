FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW Available on Digital Oct. 15

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, available on Digital on October 15, 2019, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on November 5, 2019, amps up the high-stakes action and sharp-edged humor like never before, taking fans down an exhilarating new road. Unforgettable franchise favorites Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson; "Skyscraper," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle") and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham; "The Meg," "Spy") forge an unlikely partnership that provides fresh insight into their backstories. Johnson and Statham's "sheer movie star charisma" (Scott Mendelson, Forbes) take the action, spectacle, thrills and humor to a new level and have already earned the film more than $680 million at the global box office.



Hobbs & Shaw features over 80 minutes* of never-before-seen bonus content including an alternate opening, deleted and extended scenes and several featurettes with the filmmakers and cast that take fans further into the thrilling story. A hit with audiences, Hobbs & Shaw earned an "A-" CinemaScore and is "the most exciting movie of the year" (Shawn Edwards, FOX-TV), with non-stop action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.



For years, hulking lawman Luke Hobbs and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba; "Thor: Ragnarok," "The Dark Tower") gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, Hobbs and Shaw must partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Joining the cast as Shaw's sister Hattie, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible-Fallout, "The Crown") "is convincing as a woman who can take care of herself" (Rafer Guzman, Newsday). Directed by David Leitch from a story by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan and a screenplay by Morgan and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), Hobbs & Shaw is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia (Skyscraper, Rampage).



*Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray™ BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL

ALTERNATE OPENING*

DELETED/EXTENDED/ALTERNATE SCENES

JOHNSON & STATHAM: HOBBS & SHAW - Why this film duo works so well together on and off the set.

PROGRESS OF A FIGHT SCENE WITH DIRECTOR DAVID LEITCH - From script, to storyboard, to finally arriving on set and working with cast and crew, this piece will illustrate the progression of fight scenes from concept to execution.

PRACTICAL ACTION - Any film featuring Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson is sure to be action packed and feature some over-the-top fight scenes. For the film, each fight sequence was carefully choreographed and shot ahead of time for the actors to use in training and ultimately in shooting the scene.

THE BAD GUY* - Fans can explore what makes the ultimate baddie, as well as Brixton's backstory, casting Idris Elba, special effects for his cyber features and what makes him tick.

THE SISTER* - This piece will highlight Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw - she may be Deckard Shaw's little sister, but don't be fooled, she's equally capable of kicking just as much ass as he does.

HOBBS' FAMILY TREE* - This character piece will highlight the extended family of the Hobbs heroes. From Hobbs' daughter, mother and brothers, take a high-energy, behind-the-scenes look at their time on set.

THE MATRIARCH* - With her brief appearance in HOBBS & SHAW, audiences are reminded of the matriarchal might of Helen Mirren as mother Shaw. This piece will feature Mirren in her return to the role.

NEW FRIENDS - Featuring hilarious moments with the cameos featured in the film, this piece will showcase some of the best moments from their days on set.

ELEVATOR ACTION* - The elevator scene in the trailer - yes, you know the one. This is just one of the crazy stunts in the film - now fans can see how it was done.

STUNT SHOW AND TELL* - Along with film clips and stunt vis, this firsthand look at some of the key sequences in the film will peel back the layers of the stunt process.

KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY: A CONVERSATION WITH ROMAN AND DWAYNE* - In this intimate conversation, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson discuss their personal relationship, coming from a long lineage of wrestlers, and what it's like to be working side by side on a project so close to Johnson's heart.

BLIND FURY* - Dwayne reveals the inspiration behind one of the film's key scenes - his grandfather!

DWAYNE AND HOBBS: LOVE AT FIRST BITE* - We know how important family is to Dwayne Johnson, and his French Bulldog Hobbs is no exception. In this fun piece, fans can learn more about Dwayne and man's best friend.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR DAVID LEITCH

* Exclusive to Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray™



Hobbs & Shaw will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack (4K Ultra HD+ Blu-rayTM+ Digital Code).

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for 4X sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio.

Hobbs & Shaw 4K Ultra HD is available with HDR10+™, providing a premium HDR picture quality. HDR10+ transforms your movie watching experience with incredible brightness and contrast for each scene, delivering brighter brights and deepest darks.

Blu-rayTM delivers a pristine HD picture and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis and Helen Mirren

Score By: Tyler Bates

Editor: Christopher Rouse ACE

Production Designer: David Scheunemann

Director of Photography: Jonathan Sela

Executive Producers: Dany Garcia, Kelly Mccormick, Ethan Smith, Ainsley Davies, Steven Chasman

Produced By: Dwayne Johnson p.g.a., Jason Statham, Chris Morgan p.g.a., Hiram Garcia p.g.a.,

Story By: Chris Morgan

Screenplay By: Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce

Directed By: David Leitch



TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD™:

Street Date: November 5, 2019

Copyright: 2019 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61201433 (US) / 61201434 (CDN)

Layers: BD-100 / Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Video: 2160p UHD Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR 10

Sound: English Dolby Atmos/Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAYTM:

Street Date: November 5, 2019

Selection Number: 6120143 (US) / 61201432 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50 / Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Languages/Sound: English Dolby Atmos/Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes



TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: November 5, 2019

Selection Number: 61200707 (US) / 61200731 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9 / Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Languages/Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes









