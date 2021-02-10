Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FAST FOODIES Features Celebrity Guest Bobby Lee on Feb. 11

'Fast Foodies' airs on February 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on truTV, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Feb. 10, 2021  

This Thursday, comedian Bobby Lee ("Splitting Up Together") challenges the chefs of truTV's "Fast Foodies" to remake and then remix his fast food favorite - McDonald's Sausage McMuffin® with Egg.

"When I'm on the road my go-to breakfast is a McMuffin.The FAST FOODIES made the best one I've ever had. They elevated it to another plane altogether. I'm still dreaming about it! Thank you guys!" said Bobby Lee.

truTV's "Fast Foodies" is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind--fast food. Three award-winning chefs -- Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Justin Sutherland -- will compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to recreate and then remix their favorite fast food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and will take home the Chompionship Trophy, while THE OTHER TWO losing chefs will participate in a hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, Bobby Lee, GaTa, Amanda Seales, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Andy Richter, Charlotte McKinney, James Van Der Beek, and Fortune Feimster.

"Fast Foodies" airs on February 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on truTV, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Watch a promo here:


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for YES DAY on Netflix Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for YES DAY on Netflix

BUFFERING THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Musical Episode Out Today Photo

BUFFERING THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Musical Episode Out Today

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain Photo

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain'

VIDEO: Elle Fanning Talks THE GREAT Golden Globe Nominations Photo

VIDEO: Elle Fanning Talks THE GREAT Golden Globe Nominations


From This Author TV News Desk