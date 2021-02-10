FAST FOODIES Features Celebrity Guest Bobby Lee on Feb. 11

This Thursday, comedian Bobby Lee ("Splitting Up Together") challenges the chefs of truTV's "Fast Foodies" to remake and then remix his fast food favorite - McDonald's Sausage McMuffin® with Egg.

"When I'm on the road my go-to breakfast is a McMuffin.The FAST FOODIES made the best one I've ever had. They elevated it to another plane altogether. I'm still dreaming about it! Thank you guys!" said Bobby Lee.

truTV's "Fast Foodies" is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind--fast food. Three award-winning chefs -- Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Justin Sutherland -- will compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to recreate and then remix their favorite fast food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and will take home the Chompionship Trophy, while THE OTHER TWO losing chefs will participate in a hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, Bobby Lee, GaTa, Amanda Seales, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Andy Richter, Charlotte McKinney, James Van Der Beek, and Fortune Feimster.

"Fast Foodies" airs on February 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on truTV, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Watch a promo here: