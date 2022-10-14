Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Ruben Santiago-Hudson in a Clip From EAST NEW YORK on CBS

The episode airs Sunday, Oct. 16 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson stars as Officer Marvin Sandeford in a new episode of EAST NEW YORK on CBS. Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode now!

During an investigation into a fatal shooting, the team crosses paths with Demonté Green (Woody McClain), a smooth-talking businessman who may have been the intended target.

Also, Deputy Inspector Haywood tries to help a troubled teen, and Detective Killian finds himself at odds with his girlfriend, Corinne, after she hires an ex-con to work at their new bar, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 16 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Tony and Obie Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson is an American actor, playwright, and director who has won national awards for his work in all three categories. He wrote the screenplay of the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He is best known for his role of Captain Roy Montgomery from 2009 to 2011 on ABC's Castle.

In November 2011 he appeared on Broadway in Lydia R. Diamond's play Stick Fly. In 2013 he starred in the TV series Low Winter Sun, a police drama set in Detroit. Santiago-Hudson played the role of Bayard Rustin in the film Selma. He directed the Broadway Production and National Tour of Jitney.

From executive producers of "NYPD Blue," EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in EAST NEW YORK - a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives.

But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez (Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits); Marvin Sandeford (Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson), a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko (Richard Kind), Haywood's gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez), an intuitive detective who can't be intimidated; Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley), a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi), the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood's plan to bridge the gap between police and community.

Regina Haywood has a vision: She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community - they'll also become part of it.

Watch the exclusive video clip here:


Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
October 14, 2022

The project’s lead single, “Fall In Love,” is also now within the Top 10 at country radio, making it the fastest debut song to reach the Top 10 in five years. Propelled by nearly 300 million streams to date worldwide, it is the 9th most-streamed country song of the year and currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and Top 30.
Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'
October 14, 2022

Winter has released her new album What Kind of Blue Are You? on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Over the course of the pandemic, Samira Winter decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point.
NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'
October 14, 2022

Earlier this week, NERIAH released the final, scathing single “Fuck You Matthew” off the EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH’s latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.
Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'
October 14, 2022

A summer highlight came when they hit the BBC Introducing festival and the station’s support extended to them naming the standalone single ‘I Take It All Back’ as their Track of the Week. LOVE SICK also flourished during their biggest show to date, a Hyde Park set as guests to the iconic Duran Duran.
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWNPhotos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN
October 14, 2022

Check out photos from season five of The Crown featuring a new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The photos feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.