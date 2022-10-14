Exclusive: Watch Ruben Santiago-Hudson in a Clip From EAST NEW YORK on CBS

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson stars as Officer Marvin Sandeford in a new episode of EAST NEW YORK on CBS. Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode now!

During an investigation into a fatal shooting, the team crosses paths with Demonté Green (Woody McClain), a smooth-talking businessman who may have been the intended target.

Also, Deputy Inspector Haywood tries to help a troubled teen, and Detective Killian finds himself at odds with his girlfriend, Corinne, after she hires an ex-con to work at their new bar, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 16 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Tony and Obie Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson is an American actor, playwright, and director who has won national awards for his work in all three categories. He wrote the screenplay of the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He is best known for his role of Captain Roy Montgomery from 2009 to 2011 on ABC's Castle.

In November 2011 he appeared on Broadway in Lydia R. Diamond's play Stick Fly. In 2013 he starred in the TV series Low Winter Sun, a police drama set in Detroit. Santiago-Hudson played the role of Bayard Rustin in the film Selma. He directed the Broadway Production and National Tour of Jitney.

From executive producers of "NYPD Blue," EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in EAST NEW YORK - a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives.

But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez (Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits); Marvin Sandeford (Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson), a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko (Richard Kind), Haywood's gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez), an intuitive detective who can't be intimidated; Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley), a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi), the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood's plan to bridge the gap between police and community.

Regina Haywood has a vision: She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community - they'll also become part of it.

Watch the exclusive video clip here: