Exclusive: Billy Crudup Uncovers His Past in FINDING YOUR ROOTS

FINDING YOUR ROOTS will air its season finale on Tuesday featuring Billy Crudup.

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below, in which Billy reads the baptism record of his ancestor, Kristoff, from 1797 which reveals that Kristoff was an illegitimate child.

Dr. Gates also reveals that Billy's fifth great-grandmother never married. Billy and Dr. Gates are amazed at how his family line started with an illegitimate child and ended up with a Princeton-educated chemist along with Billy, a world-renowned actor.

The finale, which airs on Tuesday, April 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, will also feature Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The show explores the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in THE FAMILY trees of popular figures. FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season Nine features actors Jamie Chung, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Viola Davis, David Duchovny, Richard Kind, Joe Manganiello, Tamera Mowry, Edward Norton, Julia Roberts and Danny Trejo; pop star Cyndi Lauper; comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash; athlete and sportscaster Tony Gonzalez; journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones; activist Angela Davis; and statesman Jeh Johnson.

Watch the exclusive clip here:



