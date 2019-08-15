Ewan McGregor In Talks To Return As Obi-Wan Kenobi For Disney+

Deadline reports that The Force may once again be strong with Ewan McGregor--the actor is in talks to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series for Disney+.

McGregor played the young Jedi master in all three Star Wars prequels, and returned for a quick vocal cameo in 2017's "The Force Awakens." He's known for his musical talent--he starred in (and sang in!) musical films "Moulin Rouge" and "Velvet Goldmine," and led the West End production of "Guys and Dolls" from 2005-2007. He also won a Golden Globe for his work on the third season of "Fargo" in 2018.

This Kenobi series news comes after years of speculation that McGregor would return to play the role in a standalone feature film. Disney has announced many other high-profile projects for Disney+, including several series from Marvel Studios and a remake of "Lady and the Tramp." John Favreau will produce another Star Wars series for the streaming service: The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones).

Read the original story on Deadline.





