Ethan Hawke on Walking Maya Hawke Down the Aisle and His Titanic Audition Flop

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Ethan Hawke walked his daughter Maya Hawke down the aisle earlier this year, and the actor shared what that day was like during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Hawke also used the appearance to revisit one of the more painful footnotes of his early career, a failed audition for a role in Titanic, giving host Seth Meyers a rare look back at a part he did not land.

In the first clip, Hawke reminisces about Maya Hawke's wedding, describing the experience of giving her away. The conversation also moves through some of his recent work, including filming the action movie The Weight, and a story about getting stuck in the snow with producer Jason Blum before the Sundance premiere of Reality Bites.

The second clip isolates Hawke's account of auditioning for Titanic, a moment he looks back on with the benefit of hindsight now that the film stands as one of the highest-grossing movies ever made. Hawke's retelling gives Meyers and the studio audience a glimpse of a near-miss early in his career, long before the roles that would define him on stage and screen.

Between the wedding story, the action-movie shoot and the Titanic near-miss, Hawke's stop on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers covers a wide stretch of his personal and professional life, from a recent family milestone to a career detour that never happened.

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