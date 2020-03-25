Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte Jump in the Hot Seat in the Premiere of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

"Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte" - Twenty years after the prime-time series "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" debuted on ABC in the U.S., celebrated late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is stepping in as host of a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice. The 20th anniversary event kicks off WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with celebrity contestant Eric Stonestreet playing for Building Hope for Autism and Will Forte playing for The Pangea Network.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.





