Eric Ripert Talks Becoming a Chef and Mindful Cooking Cookbook

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Eric Ripert spoke about how he came to be a chef and previewed his new cookbook, Mindful Cooking, during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Ripert sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for the conversation, which also included a tea-drinking segment.

According to the episode description, Ripert addressed the early ambition behind his career, telling Fallon about wanting to become a chef. He then turned to Mindful Cooking, the book he is currently promoting, giving the studio audience a look at the project as part of the discussion.

The segment closed on a lighter note, as Ripert and Fallon drank tea together on set. The pairing of the cookbook discussion and the tea ritual tied into the book's title and the themes of the conversation. The sources for this appearance do not list further biographical details or other upcoming projects for Ripert.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

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